JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County announces that The Fix Is In, a high-quality, low-cost spay/neuter clinic, will be offering cat and small dog spays and neuters on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 4-6.

Surgeries will be performed at the Humane Society in The Fix Is In's mobile animal spay and neuter clinic. This service provides an opportunity for pet owners to have their animals spayed or neutered by an expert team at a reasonable cost.

Note that appointments must be made through The Fix Is In and not through the shelter. Visit thefixisin.org for more information and pricing, or visit https://thefixisin.org/make-appointment/ to make an appointment.

A $20 deposit will be required. By making an appointment to have their pet spayed or neutered persons will help reduce the number of homeless pets in Jefferson County and beyond.

For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.

Load comments