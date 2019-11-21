JEFFERSON — Icy road conditions and roaming deer have led to a rash of crashes across Jefferson County in the past couple of weeks.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the past four days on 58 traffic crashes, which injured two people and resulted in eight citations. Included in the tally were 37 vehicle-deer collisions leading to crashes and 11 weather-related incidents.
Town of Koshkonong
A two-vehicle crash at 3:54 p.m. Nov. 7 resulted in two citations to a Whitewater driver. The incident took place on U.S. Highway 12 near Smiley Lane, .3 mile north of Cheesebrough Road.
Chelsea Jordan Baker, 19, faces the citations for inattentive driving and displaying unauthorized license plates. She was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser van.
The other vehicle was a four-door 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Harmony M. Biskupski, 37, Whitewater. The Ford also was carrying passenger, Eean M. Heffner, 12, Whitewater.
No injuries to the two riders in the Ford were reported, while Baker sustained “suspected minor injuries” and was transported via ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, westbound vehicles had been stopped on the roadway for a bus unloading children. When the bus was finished unloading children and pulled away, motorists who had been waiting began to accelerate.
Meanwhile, the Chrysler came up behind the lineup and failed to slow, crashing into the rear of the Ford, whose driver just had begun to accelerate.
The Chrysler driver said she did not see the cars slowing ahead of her. The responding deputy noted that the plate on the vehicle came back to a different vehicle, a Pontiac Bonneville.
Town of Jefferson
A one-vehicle crash at 4:12 p.m. Nov. 7 sent one person to the hospital. The incident took place on County Highway N northbound, 225 feet east of Curtis Mill Road.
Brittany Carolyn Smith, 24, Fort Atkinson — operating a 2008 Ford Taurus — was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital via ambulance with “suspected minor injuries.”
The crash report states that the Taurus was northbound on Highway N when it hit a patch of ice on a left curve and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car then crossed to the other lane and entered the ditch, where it struck a tree.
Smith’s hand was injured in the crash and her face was bleeding, the report noted.
The incident also damaged ditchline property and a tree owned by Scott A. Weidner at W5231 Curtis Mill Road.
Town of Ixonia
A two-vehicle crash at 11:10 a.m. Nov. 10 resulted in a citation to an Ixonia driver for unsafe backing. The incident occurred at the intersection of Marietta Avenue and American roads.
Jerome C. Williams, 62, who faces the citation, was operating a 2013 Ford F15 pick-up truck.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Ann Krueger, 62, Ixonia, was operating a 2017 Toyota Camry four-door carrying passenger Ivy G. Woodard, 12, Ixonia. No injuries are recorded.
Town of Concord
A Lake Mills driver faces two citations in connection with a one-vehicle crash that took place at 8:29 a.m. Nov. 11. The incident occurred on County Highway P, 170 feet north of Grunnert Lane.
Ronald Lee Austin, 50, was operating a 2005 Chrysler minivan owned by Emily M. Roller of Lake Mills when the crash occurred.
He faces citations for operating a motor vehicle after his driver’s license had been suspended and also for failure to have the required insurance on the vehicle.
According to the deputy’s report, the vehicle was northbound on Highway P when Austin lost control of it on the snow- and ice-covered roads. The Chrysler entered the west ditch and struck two trees on property owned by Michelle Ann Vergenz at N4879 County Highway P, Helenville.
Town of Hebron
A one-vehicle crash at 8:18 a.m. Nov. 15 resulted in a citation to a Milwaukee driver for failure to keep her vehicle under control. The incident occurred at the intersection of State Highway 106 and County Highway D.
May Vang, 41, was operating a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan owned by Matthew Moua of Milwaukee.
The report states that the vehicle was southbound on Highway D, coming to a stop sign, with two vehicles ahead of it.
As the Toyota slowed, the driver said he lost control on ice. However, the responding deputy noted that the road was ice-free, although the ditch line did have some ice.
The minivan left the road to the right and struck a road signpost owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department. The impact snapped the post off.
Town of Aztalan
A one-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. Nov. 15 resulted in a citation to a Lake Mills motorist for inattentive driving. The incident took place on State Highway 26 southbound, .32 mile west of County Highway N southbound.
Zachary James Maron, 20, was operating a 2010 Ford Fusion owned by Corby D. Bergmann of Jefferson when the crash occurred. His passenger was Bryanna Lynn Bergmann, 19, Jefferson.
The incident damaged ditch line property owned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
