JEFFERSON — Insight FS recently awarded 10, $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors and college students pursuing a degree in agriculture.
“At Insight FS, we feel it is vitally important to support area agriculture and the next generation of leaders,” said Dave Mottet, general manager at Insight FS. “We looked at their involvement, work history and aspirations, and were very happy with the caliber of our future leaders in ag.”
Scholarship applicants are evaluated on academic achievement, active participation in local and state clubs or groups promoting agriculture and environmental stewardship, leadership potential and essay responses. To be eligible, the student must be the dependent of an employee or patron of Insight FS.
The student also must maintain a grade-point average of at least 2.5 on a four-point scale. Applications are due in March and posted on insightfs.com/scholarship.
2020 scholarship recipients included:
• Signe Kindis, a 2020 graduate from Fort Atkinson High School. She is headed to Wisconsin Lutheran College to study biology and pursue a degree in veterinary medicine.
• Alex Coughlin graduated from Watertown High School this year and will head to Iowa State to pursue a degree in Agronomy.
• Morgyn Haumschildwill, who will start her sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She is majoring in Dairy Science.
• Tyler Schroepfer, a 2020 Antigo High School graduate, will attend UW-Madison in the Fall with a plan to major in Food Science.
• Serena Freriks recently graduated from Waupun High School. Serena will attend UW- River Falls for her Animal Science degree.
• Alexandra Rosheisen is an incoming junior at UW-Platteville with an Animal Science and Ag Education major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.