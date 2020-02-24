JEFFERSON — Imagine you are huddled on a busy city sidewalk. It's freezing cold. Thousands of people walk by without even seeming to notice you.
With no money, no family or friends to turn to, this is where you'll be sleeping tonight.
Then imagine a stranger coming up to you, giving you a smile. The stranger asks your name, says it's nice to meet you, and offers a comfy purple blanket. Attached to the fleece blanket is a handwritten note with a message of friendship and hope.
The brainchild of a pair of teens, thousands of these purple blankets are being given out around the country to the homeless through the nonprofit "Blankets for Hope" effort.
Now Jefferson High School's Rotary-affiliated Interact Club has joined the drive, writing personalized notes to attach to blankets they'll be donating this week to Bethel House in Whitewater, an ecumenical nonprofit assisting homeless families with children.
On Friday after school, the Interact members gathered in advisor Alesa Wontor's laboratory classroom to make cards, write letters and attach the messages to 48 blankets for delivery later this week.
Club president Reese Gee learned about Blankets for Hope and brought the idea to the club, thinking that this initiative fit with Interact's goal to act locally and globally to improve people's lives.
Club members eagerly signed on to the effort, filling out the online form which asked how many blankets the club wanted and what day they wanted them delivered.
As of when they signed up, the Jefferson High School Interact Club was the only group in Wisconsin to be participating in the Blankets of Hope project.
Writing their messages Friday, club members put a lot of thought into what they'd want to hear if they were homeless and tried to convey a sense of hope and warmth.
"It feels good personally to be part of something like this," club member Brenda Sampayo said. "What we're doing is comparatively small, but you never know the difference a kind word or gesture can make. It may go a long way."
"You never know what people are going through," she added. "If this puts a smile on someone's face and keeps them warm, it's worth it."
Each letter created by students was different, as the Interact members wrote from the heart, but all emphasized the value of every individual and the assurance that things would get better.
One read, "Dear friend, I may not know you, but I care about you. You are valuable. Your life has meaning, and you are going to get through this. You are not alone. We care about you and are praying for you!"
Another started, "Hey, keep your head high and hope for the best. It might not be bright at the moment, but there will be 'up's soon. I believe in you and you should believe in yourself too. I hope you enjoy this brand new cozy purple blanket...."
Gee said that the whole project, from the Blankets of Hope organization's idea to the club members' enthusiasm and efforts, has been "awesome."
