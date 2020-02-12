WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Art and Design will welcome world-renowned designer and artist Stefan Sagmeister for a free lecture and presentation at 7 p.m. on March 3 in Young Auditorium as part of The Annette and Dale Schuh Visiting Artist Endowment project.
Speaking on “Why Beauty Matters,” Sagmesiter will use examples from architecture, design and science to show that beauty is no mere surface strategy. He will try to prove that we not only feel differently when surrounded by beauty, but we also behave differently.
Stefan Sagmeister formed the New York-based Sagmeister Inc. in 1993 and since has designed for clients as diverse as the Rolling Stones, HBO and the Guggenheim Museum. He is the author of several books including “Things I Have Learned in My Life So Far,” “Sagmeister & Walsh: Beauty,” and “Sagmeister: Made You Look.”
“The Happy Show,” an exhibition that presented typographic investigations of a series of maxims, or rules to live by, culled from Sagmeister’s diary, attracted more than half a million visitors worldwide and became the most-visited graphic design show in history.
Solo shows of his work have been mounted in Paris, Zurich, Vienna, Prague, Cologne, Berlin, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul.
Well known for his album covers for Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, OK Go, Jay Z, Aerosmith and Pat Metheny, Sagmeister has been nominated for a Grammy Award seven times and finally won Grammy’s in 2005 for Best Box Set or Special Limited Edition for “Once in a Lifetime” for the Talking Heads, and in 2010 for Best Recording Package for the album “Everything That Happens Will Happen Today” for Brian Eno and David Byrne.
Additional awards include the 2005 Communications Design Award from the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum for exceptional work in graphic design and the 2009 Lucky Strike Designer Award for his lifetime achievements. He continues to explore all avenues of design with his unique personal philosophy.
As an educator, Sagmeister teaches in the graduate department of the School of Visual Art in New York City and lectures extensively on all continents. A native of Austria, he received his master’s of fine arts from the University of Applied Arts in Vienna, and, as a Fulbright Scholar, a master’s degree from the Pratt Institute in New York.
During his week-long residency at UW-Whitewater, Sagmeister will work directly with 50 Department of Art and Design students to develop individualized design solutions within a limited budget.
Sagmeister’s visit is funded by the Annette and Dale Schuh Visiting Artist Endowment, established in 2015 in honor of the experience Annette Schuh had at UW-Whitewater as an undergraduate art student interacting with notable visiting artists.
It is with this remarkable donor intent that artists of prominence and significant stature visit UW-Whitewater on an annual basis.
The public is invited to attend the free Stephan Sagmeister lecture and presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in Young Auditorium. The lecture will provide ASL interpreters.
