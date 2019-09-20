WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Dementia Friendly Community Initiative (WDFCI) announces the awarding of the Purple Angel recognition to the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library.
The library serves the City of Whitewater and surrounding areas, providing access to print, audiovisual and digital materials for all ages through its own 100,000-plus-item collection plus access to the collections of 23 other public libraries in the Jefferson and Waukesha County area. Each month, the library hosts a Memory Café on the second Monday for people with dementia and their caregivers.
The Purple Angel is an international symbol recognized around the world, which says employees have received dementia awareness training, and are sensitive to customers and care partners affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s.
An engaged community seeks to honor, value and include all of its members. Look for the Purple Angel award wherever you go. If you don’t see it, ask “Why not?”
A Dementia Friendly Community is one that engages people with dementia, making them feel welcome, respected and improving their quality of life, while also supporting their unique needs, and those of care partners and family members. This enables those with dementia to safely find their way around town, access local facilities and maintain their social connections.
This sense of belonging eases the fear and isolation associated with dementia and increases access to the resources people need to live well with dementia. By helping everyone in a community understand what dementia is and how it affects families, each of us can make a difference for the people touched by dementia.
The number of businesses taking the steps necessary to be designated as dementia friendly is continuing to grow. One of the principal purposes for the WDFCI is providing free training programs to those that live and work in Whitewater, as well as businesses, faith communities and organizations serving area residents.
The WDFCI mission is to create a Dementia Friendly Community that features effective, ongoing programs to include and support individuals with dementia and their care partners. To date the WDFCI has offered memory screens, published an informational brochure, started a memory café, a twice monthly respite site, has provided — in partnership with Mulberry Glen — Dementia Live, a virtual dementia experience, and is working with the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library to provide distraction boxes for checkout. The Whitewater Community Foundation has given the group two grants to assist with startup costs.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the estimated number of people in Walworth County with Alzheimer’s/dementia in 2020 is 2,132 of which approximately 200 live in Whitewater. By 2040, the county estimate will have grown to 4,432. It is important to know that Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging; however, aging is a risk factor.
For more information, to become Purple Angel-recognized or to join the WDFCI, contact Deb Weberpal at (262) 473-0535 or email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov or check out the Facebook page Whitewater Dementia Friendly Community Initiative.
The WDFCI is assisted and supported by the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeast Wisconsin and the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative, Inc – Walworth County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.