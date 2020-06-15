What is the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP)?
The Senior FMNP offers eligible low-income seniors the opportunity to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from certified farmers. The goals of the Senior FMNP are:
• To provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared fruits, vegetables and herbs from farmers’ markets and roadside stands to low income seniors, and
• To increase the consumption of agricultural commodities by expanding or aiding the expansion of farmers’ markets and roadside stands.
Who is eligible? Seniors must be 60 years or older, or Native American age 55 years or above, and will need to verify that their monthly income is at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty guideline ~ income $1,968 or less for one person or $2,658 or less for two people.
How does the program work? Enrolled seniors will receive vouchers worth $25.00 per household. These vouchers may be used to purchase locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs at approved farmers markets or roadside stands. These vouchers are good until Oct. 31.
How do I get these vouchers? Vouchers will be available beginning June 1, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, all applications are taken over the telephone with vouchers mailed to the recipients. The number of vouchers is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information and to apply for the vouchers, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County (ADRC), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at: Telephone: (920) 674-8734; toll-free: 1-866-740-2372 or email at adrc@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
