IXONIA — Ixonia Bank announces the appointment of Peggy Stebbins to chief financial officer.
Stebbins joins a strong executive management team with deep industry experience and many years of leadership. With the bank’s continuous growth, she will maintain financial integrity and strength while helping execute the financial’s long-term strategy as it brings innovative services to market and pursue new opportunities.
“Peggy’s deep banking experience across all critical financial functions will be a tremendous asset to Ixonia Bank,” stated Dan Westrope, chairman and CEO of Ixonia Bank. “She has also demonstrated a collaborative leadership approach that will be a strong cultural fit for our customers, employees and the communities we serve.”
Previously, Stebbins served as the chief accounting officer and controller at a large, publicly-traded regional commercial bank and the controller at two regional banks. Her professional experience also includes serving as a senior accountant, specializing in the audits of financial institutions, at an advisory, tax and assurance firm.
“I am honored to join a locally-owned bank that has been such a pillar in the community for over 100 years,” Stebbins stated. “Ixonia Bank is well-poised for a promising future, and I look forward to being part of it.”
Stebbins received her master’s in Professional Accountancy in 2009 and her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting in 2008, both from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She is a Certified Public Accountant, a member of the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants (WICPA), and of the Financial Managers Society (FMS).
She and her husband Ty currently reside in DeForest with their two young boys.
With a strong desire to give back to her local community, Stebbins serves on the Audit and Compliance Committee of Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care.
To learn more about Ixonia Bank, visit the Bank’s website at www.ixoniabank.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.