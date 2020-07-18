Thursday, July 16
A driver was cited in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at South Rockwell Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North High Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer assisted a resident in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
An officer assisted a resident in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
An officer spoke with someone from the 600 block of West Plymouth Street about a fraud incident.
An officer stood by in the 200 block of East Washington Street to keep the peace.
A resident was warned in the 600 block of West Racine Street for loud and unnecessary noise.
