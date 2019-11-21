Wednesday, Nov. 20
An officer checked on abandoned property being stored in violation of the property maintenance code.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 100 block of East John Street.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of West Puerner Street and Windsor Terrace.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
Someone reported found/abandoned property in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
An unwanted individual was warned in the 700 block of South Main Street.
