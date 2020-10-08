JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Activity Center Advisory Board will meet this Monday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.
The group will discuss components of the center’s 2021 accreditation review and programs that can be done safely at the center during the COVID pandemic.
Advisory Board members include Jean Allen, Jeanette Brumm, Barb Chwala, Nancy Haberman, Deanna Pfeifer, Barb Schuld and Doris Walker.
Kitchen band
The kitchen band will meet on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend. Center staff have fun “instruments” that seniors can use to keep a beat, or else bring something of your own.
Bike riding group
The bicycle riding group will have its final ride for this year on Thursday, Oct. 15, beginning at 9 a.m. Join Norm Matzinger by starting at the senior center and proceeding from there. Bicyclists of all abilities are welcome!
Book of the Month
The next book discussion group book will read: “The Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanna Fluke. This book also was made into a movie for the Hallmark Movies and Mystery Channel.
The group will meet Monday, Oct. 19, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This book can be found at the Jefferson Public Library.
Those attending might wish to get a “Grab and Go” hot meal. Call by noon on Friday, Oct. 16, to reserve a Monday meal.
The meal that day is escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, a peanut butter cookie, bread and butter, and a carton of milk. Persons will receive an invoice in the mail for the meal.
Lunch meals
The Jefferson meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259. The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for those age 60 or older.
The meal still is catered by Feil’s Supper Club and Catering of Randolph. Persons must call the day before by noon (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals cost $4 each and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program Curbside Pickup form only once.
The Jefferson/Johnson Creek Meals on Wheels program is hosted at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center too. Call for more information on that program.
Entrees for week of Oct. 12 are: Monday (too late to order); Tuesday, glazed ham; Wednesday, pork steak and mashed potatoes; Thursday, beef stew; Friday, country fried steak; and Monday, Oct. 19, escalloped potatoes and ham casserole.
Easy exercise
Mondays and Friday at 9 a.m. the center offers “Doris’ Easy Exercise Class.” This class can be done sitting or standing and some time is allotted for walking for those who wish.
This class is excellent for those with arthritis and sore, stiff joints. Easy movement is good!
Tuesday is “Toning with Norm” class with participants doing sitting and standing toning exercises with walking as well. Facemasks will need to be worn while exercising.
Line dance
Line dance is held Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants will need to wear a facemask to come into the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch at (920) 674-6974.
Sit and stitch
Sit and stitch will meet again on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants should bring their own craft to work on. The group will be physically distanced and attendees are asked to wear a facemask.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like the center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
