JEFFERSON — Wow! We, at the Jefferson Area Senior Center, sure have missed all of you these past few months!
I did get to see some of you at our “Drive by and say Hi” day. We also have had the County Meals on Wheels program use our facility as their meal delivery point for southern Jefferson County.
And just this week we had a foot care clinic with another one planned later in the month.
Center opening
Our city emergency management team has suggested that we do not open the senior center until July 1. I had to present a full plan of how to safely implement each activity and how it possibly would fit into the bounce-back plan with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Not all programs will be starting immediately. Most will have limitations on how many persons can participate.
People should plan on wearing a facemask, using hand sanitizer and maintaining physical distancing.
Keep in contact
I have been keeping in contact with many people by telephone, email, mailings and
Facebook (Jefferson Senior Center). Contact the center to have a June newsletter sent to you or if you have an email to give out information.
Senior Dining program
The Meals on Wheels program currently is going strong from the senior center. Center staff truly thank the volunteers who help make this program possible.
Center staff are working with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County on helping with protocols to get the regular meal program going. The telephone number for Joy is (920) 675-0102.
Foot care
We have offered a foot care program already this week, with another date planned for Tuesday, June 23, in the morning. This program is by appointment only.
All participants must wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and sign a COVID sheet. Cost for the service is $15 and participants must bring their own towel.
Badger Tour
Badger Tour and Travel no longer will be providing day, extended or casino tours. This news saddens me as it was its 100th year in the business and I worked closely with them for our day travel.
I will be contacting those who have signed up for trips through the end of the year.
Newsletters
The June newsletter can be found at the Jefferson Piggly Wiggly or online at the City of Jefferson website jeffersonwis.com. Go to “For residents,” “Departments” and then “Senior Center.”
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728.
