JEFFERSON — Sign up today for the Jefferson Area Senior Center’s Valentine’s brunch party on Friday, Feb. 14, at the center.
The party will begin at 10:30 a.m. There will be a few group table games and time to reminisce.
For those who wish to do an optional game, purchase a “red” gift, valued at $5, and put it in a brown paper sack. Everyone who brings a paper sack with a gift will get one back.
Foot care
Foot care will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $15. Participants should bring their own towel. Everyone who comes in that time frame will be seen.
Ukulele group
The ukulele group will meet Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m.
Lunch and Learn
Our next “lunch and learn” class will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 11:30 a.m. Bring your own lunch, a snack or eat the Senior Dining meal that day which can be eaten while in the class.
The next class is “Mt. St. Helens and Mt. Rainier.”
To have the Senior Dining meal that day, call in your reservation by Monday, Feb. 10, at noon, at (920) 675-0102. Lunch on Feb. 11 is barbeque pork cutlet, red beans and rice, broccoli cuts, applesauce, cookie, dinner roll and butter, coffee and milk.
Restaurant of the Month
Our Restaurant of the Month group will be going to Heron’s Landing of Jefferson on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11:30 a.m. Sign up by Feb. 12 so center staff know for how many to make a reservation.
Men and women are welcome to attend. The price of the meal and transportation are on one’s own.
Wahoo
Wahoo — a game similar to Sorry — will be played on Monday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m.
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. Sponsor for the day is Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson.
Card playing
Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Cribbage is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. There is no fee.
Cab Rides breakfast
The annual Jefferson Cab Rides for the Elderly Breakfast will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the VFW Recreation Center. Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 at the door, and can be purchased at the senior center.
Strength, Balance and Focus class
Join center staff for a six-week Strength, Balance and Focus class on Mondays, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., March 2 to April 6. Cost is $25 with the first class free of charge.
Sign up and pay the first class. Checks should be made payable to Sue Trier.
This class is designed to help seniors with their balance, strengthen their bones and stretching. Participants should wear comfortable clothing they can move in.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Our Powerful Tools for Caregivers class will meet Wednesdays, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., March 4 to April 8. There is no cost.
This is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. Students will benefit from this class whether they are helping a parent, spouse, neighbor or friend.
Learn to reduce stress, improve confidence, communicate feelings better, make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Wisconsin Northwoods tour
Our “Wisconsin’s Northwoods” trip will be Aug. 16-19. This four-day trip includes eight meals at a cost of $997 per person double and $1,241 single.
Discovery Tours will pick up persons at the senior center. See Waupaca, Wausau, Eagle River, Minocqua, Rhinelander and Bonduel. A light lunch will be served.
Badger Tours extended trips
“Door County Weekend Getaway” — June 12-14, three days and six meals. Cost is $675 per person double and $789 for a single traveler. Pickup will be at Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Each day take in some wineries, cruise Sturgeon Bay, enjoy a fish boil (other food options too) and enjoy a supper club in Egg Harbor.
“Apostle Islands” — Sept. 8-11, four days, seven meals. Cost is $775 per person double, $949 single. Pickup will be at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Stay at Legendary Water Resort & Casino, tour Madeline Island with included lunch, take an Island Princess Cruise and more.
Badger Tour and Travel
Badger Tour and Travel day tours that center staff is promoting for the 2020 season include:
• “Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels,” Sunday, March 29, at the Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells. Cost is $104.
• “Wisconsin Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha,” Thursday, May 28. Enjoy tasting at three wineries and an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo,” Wednesday, June 24. Visit New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundation with an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind., Saturday, July 25. Enjoy specialty arts, craft fair, and lots of vendors with good food. Lunch is on one’s own. Cost is $74.
• “Bloodys & Bobbleheads,” Saturday, Aug. 15. Enjoy a Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum and visit a local brewery. Cost is $99.
• “Curd is the Word,” Friday, Sept. 11. Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheese curds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds. Cost is $94.
• “China Lights,” Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visit Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves extensive walking.
• “Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour” — Saturday, Nov. 14.
Extended tours
“Spring Mountain Tour,” May 10-16, 2020, seven days, 13 meals. Badger Tours will pick you up at your home! Cost is $1,599 per person double, $1,899 single. See Hollywood Casino, Daniel Boone National Forest, Smokey Mountains National Park, Paula Dean’s Lumberjack Food Show and more.
“Australia and New Zealand,” Sept. 2-17, 16 days and 20 meals. Cost is $6,049 per person double and $7,748 single.
Tour Sydney, Cairns and Melbourne, Australia. Tour Queenstown, and Christchurch, New Zealand.
The price includes airfare to and from that continent along with flights to each city. See Barrier Reefs, mountains, cities and more.
Conversation starter
Sunday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Pie Day. Have you heard the lyrics of the song: “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore!” What do you like on your pizza?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Randy Hoefs, 62; Roger Gross, 58; Mary Latterell, 47; Joe Miller, 45; Elliott Larson, 39; Will Larson: Door prize.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Carolyn Armbruster; Shirley Behm, two wins; Allegra V Cocos, two wins; Carol O’Brien; Darlyn Oschmann; Deanna Pfeifer; Dave Rickett; Florence Veith; Dale Zilisch, three wins; and Mary Zilisch.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): Results will be shared next week.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Ruth Rummler, 57; Hilda Carl, Maryann Gleisner, Judy Torgerson and Doris Walker, 56; Ellie LeMacher, 54; Korky Korban, 52; Irene Gentz: Door prize.
