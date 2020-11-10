JEFFERSON — The participants and I sincerely wish to thank the community that showed up to the Jefferson Area Senior Center brat sale this past Saturday.
It was successful and staff were very pleased. A lot of people were extra generous and donated to the cause. Thank you!
For the past seven years staff have had their annual “Oh What Fun!” craft fair-bake sale-raffle day on the first Saturday of November. This year we had to change things up but it turned up well and it was a safe event. We will do another one next year.
Donations
If you missed the brat sale but still would like to donate, we can use monetary donations to help offset the cost of the supplies and programs. (Checks can be made payable to City of Jefferson).
We also can use gift cards to Piggly Wiggly, Bon Ton Bakery, Kwik Trip and Walmart. No gift is too small and will be put to good use.
Thank you volunteers!
I wish to thank the following participants who stepped up and volunteered at the brat sale: Jean Allen, Jeanette Brumm, Barb Chwala, Wendy Drew, Irene Gentz, Judy Holmes, Deanna Pfeifer, Barb Schmitt and Shirley Wilson. Thanks gals!
Book discussion group
Our book this month is “A Walk in the Woods” by Bill Bryson. The group will meet on Monday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. Contact the senior center to reserve a spot.
Bunco-Scrunch program
This two-in-one Bunco-Scrunch program will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. Cost is $5. Sign up ahead as there is a limit of 12 spots for this program.
The entrée of the day is a hot ham and cheese sandwich safely served to one’s chair. Facemasks will be worn except for eating. Everyone has their own dice to use. Scrunch meal is served after Bunco is over.
$10 will be given to the person with the most Buncos. The prize will be split if there is a tie.
Qwixx
Qwixx will be played on Monday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. This socially-distanced game is played at several tables, with each person having their own dice, scorecards and markers.
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday. However, you must sign up each week so that we can keep our numbers within safe guidelines. Sign up now for Tuesday, Nov. 24. (We are full for Nov. 17).
County meals program
The Jefferson meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259. The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for those age 60 or older.
The meal still is catered by Feil’s Supper Club and Catering of Randolph. Persons need to call by noon the day before (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals cost $4 per meal and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program curbside pickup form only once.
Grief support
A recorded program of “The Empty Chair at the Holidays” will be shown on Monday, Nov. 16, at noon; Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. This live grief support group will be given by Rainbow Hospice during the three showtimes. Call (920) 674-6255 for more information.
Medicare D
The center usually has the County Benefit Specialist in the office to help with Medicare Part D questions. Due to the pandemic, protocols have changed and they will help with questions via telephone. Call (920) 674-8734 and ask for the benefit specialist.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
