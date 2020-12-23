JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center now will offer programs by telephone — kind of like the old party line system some of you might remember from years past.
You dial a toll-free telephone number and a group of people all can get on at once and listen in to what the program is. We ask that you call and sign up prior to the program so that we know who is wanting to join in and to get the phone number.
Center staff are hoping this will give an opportunity for those who are homebound due to COVID restrictions, those that do not drive, illness, injury, surgery etc. to be a part without computer access. Everyone has a phone and this program can be used with a land-line or cell phone.
January conference call programs
Here are the current January offerings for our Conference Call program: Kitchen Band, Wednesday, Jan. 6, from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; Let’s Talk group, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 10 to 11 a.m.; book discussion group, Monday, Jan. 18, 10:30 to 11 a.m.; Kitchen Band, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1 to 1:30 p.m.
New Year schedule
The senior center and Meals on Wheels program will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1.
Foot care
Foot care appointments are available for Thursday, Jan. 14. (Jan. 12 is full). Cost is $15. Call ahead for an appointment.
Book discussion group
Our book discussion group will meet on Monday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. The book we will discuss is “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich. If you cannot come to the senior center, you still can be a part of this program by contacting the senior center for the Conference Call phone number.
Meal program
The senior center has a nutrition site run by Jefferson County. This is where southern Jefferson County Meals on Wheels originates and, of course, the popular Grab and Go program.
Meals on Wheels are delivered by dedicated volunteers — in all sorts of weather — to make sure those that are ill, infirmed or most vulnerable can receive a hot meal Monday through Friday.
Grab and Go program, for those 60 and older, is a contactless way to receive a hot meal by coming to the senior center and picking it up. You will be billed at the end of the month for your meals. Cost is $4 or your affordable donation.
Contact Joy at (920) 723-0259 for more information.
Mayflower Tours Value Tour
The Value Tour has been postponed until April 2021. The “Musical Myrtle Beach” motor coach tour is April 11-19. The tour is eight days and includes 12 meals.
Cost is $1,659 per person double room or $2,168 for a single. The downpayment is $200 and the insurance is $120. (Mayflower has a no-risk deposit offer until Jan. 31.) Final payment is due Feb. 11.
Travelers will stay two nights oceanside in Myrtle Beach. The group will see three shows: “Legends in Concert,” “the Carolina Opry” and “Alabama Theatre.” They will have free time in Myrtle Beach.
One evening the group will enjoy a fabulous prime rib and seafood buffet. On the way home trip-goers will travel through the Pisgah National Forest and take a tour of Knoxville, Tenn.
Mayflower no-risk deposit
Mayflower Tours has a no risk deposit offer between now and Jan. 31 (for travel in 2021). If persons need to cancel their travel plans within 60 days of making a reservation, Mayflower will refund their deposit and insurance premium payment.
After 60 days from the original booking date, standard terms and conditions apply. This program is perfect for those that sign up for the “Musical Myrtle Beach” tour.
2021 tours
Other tours planned next year are “America’s Canyon Country,” June air tour; “On the Path of the Pioneer Woman,” October motor coach tour; “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” November air tour; and, once again, “The Iditarod” in February 2022.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
