JEFFERSON — Since 2015, Ducks Crossing Country Sports Bar & Grill has provided its patrons with great American-style foods and a fully stocked bar.
It is one of the few places you can go on the weekends to see live entertainment. Or, if you have a singing talent yourself, stop on by the first Saturday of every month for karaoke.
If you’re feeling sporty, there is a league for just about anyone including summer volleyball, kickball, softball, horseshoes and bags leagues, or fall pool and dart team leagues.
Don’t feel like cooking? Not a problem. Owner Dave “Duck” Robu offers daily specials that will have you coming back for more.
Try them all: Tuesday — Homemade Meatloaf, Wednesday — Pulled Pork Sliders, Thursday — Wings, Friday — Fish Fry, Saturday and Sunday — Sliders. Duck enjoys serving great food in a fun atmosphere and invites everyone to “Stop for one and stay until two!”
Check out Ducks Crossing Country Sports Bar & Grill, located at W5003 U.S. Highway 18, Jefferson, during its hours of operation: Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Monday, closed.
Explore their menu, leagues and entertainment at duckscrossingbar.com and be sure to “Like” them on Facebook where you can stay up to date on all events and specials. Call (920) 541-3777 to contact Ducks Crossing today.
