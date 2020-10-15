new chamber welcome
Contributed

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Gordy’s Pizza and Italian Food to its business organization. Pictured above at the occasion are, from left to right — Jackie Foti, The View at Johnson Creek, Chamber Ambassador; and Gina Wedekind, Beth Brandel, Chris Lemke, Dani Hartwig, Abrya Schneeberg, Gordy Coloso, Tony Pipito, Karmin Roehl, Callie Schnitger, Shelly Dixon, Donna Hartwig and Darryl Hartwig; and Sarah Anderson, SERVPRO of Jefferson County/Oconomowoc, Chamber Ambassador.

Gordy Coloso and Dani Hartwig converted a former drive-up coffee shop into a cozy, carryout pizza joint. For added fun while picking up their pizza, patrons always can take a selfie with Gordy whether he’s working or not. The Gordy’s Pizza and Italian Food sign captures his outgoing personality with a photo of him wearing a chef’s hat.

As everyone gathered for the photo, Gordy jokingly referred to his hard-working crew as “Gordy’s Angels.” They must be angels because they crank out, on average, 100 pizzas every Friday and Saturday, and just shy of that on other nights.

As a bonus, the Chamber Ambassadors were given the opportunity to sample a variety of heavenly pizzas and Gordy’s famous garlic bread.

Gordy and Dani invite persons to build their own pizza or try one of their specialty pizzas such as the Vegetable, Deluxe, Gumba or the Supreme. They also serve garlic bread and lasagna. Find Gordy’s Pizza and Italian Food at the corner of Racine Street and Sanborn Avenue, in front of East Elementary School.

Order carryout from the eatery, located at 330 E. Racine St., during its hours of operation: Tuesday through Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 2 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m.

Call (920) 541-3166 or order online at gordyspizzawi.com to order carryout today. Be sure to “Like” and follow Gordy’s on Facebook for specials like meatballs or family deals.

