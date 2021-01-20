JEFFERSON — The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation (GWCHF) focuses on health equity with a vision of thriving communities where everyone enjoys good health and wellbeing.
The Foundation recently joined the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce to grow partnerships in the Jefferson community.
“We have strong partnerships in Jefferson with the school district, county and non-profit organizations. We’ve joined the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce to help build relationships with other business and civic leaders,” Tina Crave, GWCHF president and CEO said. “Growing our Jefferson connections will have a positive impact on our work and the community as a whole.”
The Foundation allocates resources to move the needle on key health indicators for children and families. Its strategic priorities include strong families, kindergarten readiness, school success, social emotional wellness, and healthy eating and active living.
“The Foundation believes in collaborating and supporting community assets,” said Karla Mullen, GWCHF Board chair and Grants Committee member. “We’re looking forward to forming new partnerships with the Jefferson community to help improve health outcomes.”
Foundation investments address root cause barriers to child and family health through collective impact, community capacity building, systems change and grantmaking.
Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has invested nearly $1.4 million in the community of Jefferson and $10 million in total.
The GWCHF serves the residents of Dodge and Jefferson Counties with priority given to projects impacting the communities served by the following school districts: Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown.
For more information on the Foundation and its initiatives, visit watertownhealthfoundation.com.
