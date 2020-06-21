JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Griffin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to its business organization.
Griffin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a new and used car dealership in Jefferson catering to customers in Wisconsin. Staff are confident that their customers will find the perfect vehicles for their driving needs at their dealership.
In addition, Griffin Automotive Group boasts a Full-Service and Parts Department and offers detailing and car wash.
Persons are invited to check out the new and pre-owned inventory at 1121 S. Main St., Jefferson. Call for sales, service or parts at (920) 674-7070. Be sure to “Like” Griffin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Facebook and check out their website for more information: www.griffinchryslerjeepdodgeram.com/
