JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce welcomed Stable Rock Winery & Distillery to its business organization.
Stable Rock Winery & Distillery offers an experience rich in local heritage with wine selected purposefully to acknowledge Jefferson’s history — and it even is bottled onsite.
And wine is not all Stable Rock has to offer. Its menu boasts an impressive variety of paninis, pizzas and authentic German boards. Stable Rock Winery takes great pride in Jefferson’s German heritage and is sharing it with their customers through their German-inspired menu.
Their property, a historic stable located on the bank of the Rock River in Jefferson, even is included on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Check out Stable Rock Winery & Distillery and embrace the authentic history, located at 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson, during its hours of operation: Wednesday through Saturday, 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Explore their variety of food and drink options at stablerockwinery.com and be sure to “Like” them on Facebook www.facebook.com/stablerockwinery. Call (920) 541-3459 to schedule a “tasting flight” today.
