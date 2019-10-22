JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club meets the third Tuesday, from September through May, at the Fairview Sports Bar & Grill on Racine Street in Jefferson.
The meeting begins with a catered meal, followed by a guest speaker and a short business meeting. New members are welcome.
The evening begins with a social at 6 and the meal is served at 6:30. Bill Uecker, who serves as program chair, announced the upcoming speaker for next month’s meeting.
On Nov. 19, meteorologist Marcia Cronce will be talking about the National Weather Service Station in Sullivan where she works. As the Aviation Program leader, she will talk about the activities at the station.
Past speakers this fall have included Keith Kulow, the Wisconsin Regional Operations manager for Day Break Foods, who shared the history of company and discussed its expansion plans.
Christine Mason, farm manager for Standard Process of Palmyra, spoke Oct. 15. She gave an overview of Standard Process’ operation, an organic farm that makes supplements for medical and dietary use.
The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club holds two fundraisers each year. One is the Jefferson County Fair food stand. The other is the annual cheese and meat sale to generate funds to support scholarships for local students, and to fund grants that support local agri-business clubs and groups.
Members will be selling the cheese and meat packs starting now so they can be delivered for Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday gatherings and gifts. The first order deadline is Oct. 31 and the second is Dec. 2.
Members will deliver cheese after Nov. 16 and Dec. 14. The meat and cheese also will be sold at the Palmyra Bazaar on Nov. 23 and the Fort Atkinson Winter Market on Dec. 7. Orders can be placed with any Ag Business Club member and details of products can be found on the website. The meat and cheese sale chairman is Paul Hadler who can be reached at (608) 322-8011.
The club’s goal is to promote the agribusiness community to the local and state population.
This is accomplished through education media, visits to local agribusinesses, fundraisers utilizing agricultural products, offering scholarships toward ag careers, and offering funds to organizations that promote the ag community.
Grant applications will be due Dec. 31 and scholarship applications are due Jan. 31. More details can be found on the website at www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com.
New members are invited to join the group. For more details, contact Tracey Novak, club president, at (262) 949-4990.
