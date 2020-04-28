It has been a tradition for many years that the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club annually has awarded scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture through secondary education.
Funds to finance this venture are raised throughout the year primarily from the food stand at the Jefferson County Fair and an annual cheese sale prior to the Christmas holiday.
This year’s funds were boosted from money earned by members volunteering at the Farm Technology Days hosted last summer in Jefferson County. The recipients this year include 10 high school seniors and two current college students.
The recipients are as follows:
• Kenzie Emery, daughter of Charles and Teara Emery, is a senior at Palmyra Eagle High School. In 2014, as an FFA project Kenzie started breeding Ayrshire dairy cattle and selling the calves. Later she branched out to include Milking Shorthorns. She also participated in cheerleading, dance, soccer and band.
Kenzie was in the National Honor Society for four years. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in animal science.
• Sophie Grieser, daughter of Tim and Holly Nelson, is a senior at Cambridge High School. For the past six years Sophie has worked with a local farm where she selects heifers in the early spring, trains and prepares them for exhibition at both the Stoughton and Jefferson County Fairs.
Four years ago, she began purchasing and raising show pigs.
In high school Sophie was on the track team and was the wrestling manager. She has been a Sunday school teacher for two years and helps with the annual Christmas program. Sophie plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Madison for dairy science.
• Signe Kind, daughter of Jeff and Deb Kind, is a senior at Fort Atkinson High School. Signe grew up on a beef production farm and at the age of eight purchased her first registered beef heifer. Since then she has developed a small herd of her own working on improving the genetics through breeding.
Outside of FFA, Signe is on the Fort Atkinson High School soccer team as well as coaching youth soccer. Although she has not selected a college, she plans to major in biology and later attend veterinary school.
• Virginia Klecker, the daughter of Troye and Dawn Klecker, attends Lake Mills High School. Virginia purchases two steers each fall to raise and show at the Jefferson County Fair. In addition, she raises, trains and competes with horses.
Virginia is on the Lake Mills High School Equestrian Team, is a manager of the wrestling team and plays girls softball. She is active in many activities at Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Virginia has not yet selected a college but plans to major in biology and become a large animal anesthesiologist.
• Madalyn Miller-Nielsen, the daughter of Christopher and Jessica Nielsen, attends Lake Mills High School. Madalyn owns, raises and shows market steers.
She also works for the family beef and dairy farm helping care and manage both herds. In January 2019, she purchased her first Brown Swiss heifer which she will use to build her own dairy project base.
Madalyn has participated in the dairy evaluation team and qualified for state competition. She participates in both the Junior Holstein and Brown Swiss Associations.
Although she has not selected a college, she plans to major in animal science and agribusiness for farm management.
• Jacob Schlais, the son of Terry and Cynthia Schlais, is a senior at Jefferson High School and has a Supervised Agriculture Experience project with Payne Dairy Farm.
Besides working at Payne Dairy, Jacob was extremely active with FFA, 4-H, church and community activities. Archery and trap shooting are at the top of his list of outside activities.
Jacob plans to attend UW-River Falls to major in agriculture engineering. He plans a career in equipment design with a leading tractor manufacturer.
• Mia Schroeder, the daughter of Brian and Nicole Schroeder, attends Lake Mills High School and has been in both FFA and 4-H for four years. The last six years she has selected and prepared dairy animals from the family farm for the Jefferson County Fair.
Her participation on the Dairy Evaluation Team has helped her learn this skill. For four years she also has raised pigs to show at the Jefferson County Fair.
Mia has stayed busy throughout high school by participating in volleyball, dance, track and field, softball and band. Outside of school, she helps her local church with Vacation Bible School and volunteers for Christmas Neighbors.
Mia plans to attend UW-Platteville to major in agriculture business.
• Sara Skalitzky, the daughter of Kurt and Beth Skalitzky, attended Waterloo High School. Sara’s Agriculture Experience Program has been working at Crave Brothers Dairy Farm cheese factory making and marketing Mascarpone cheese. She also prepared and exhibited cattle for them.
Sara was active in school in volleyball, Student Council and Future Business Leaders of America.
She plans to attend UW-Platteville majoring in agricultural business and marketing with a dairy science minor. She plans to work in the agriculture industry, promoting the benefits of agriculture for population health and food security, as well as a quality way of life for the next generation of farmers.
• Carly Strauss, the daughter of Bruce and Tammy Strauss, currently is a freshman at Iowa State University majoring in animal science with a goal of veterinary school.
Carly grew up on the family dairy farm and had many responsibilities. In her first year of college, she has gained new insight into political issues that greatly will affect dairy farming.
• Emily Strauss, the daughter of Bruce and Tammy Strauss, is a senior at Lake Mills High School. She grew up on the family dairy farm and has an FFA work experience program on the dairy.
Emily assists with the milking and takes care of the calves. She has been very active both in FFA and 4-H as well as community activities of Christmas Neighbors, dairy breakfast, church youth group and Junior Holstein Association.
Emily participates in soccer, softball and is on the honor roll. She plans to attend UW-Platteville majoring in agribusiness.
• Erin Strauss, the daughter of Bruce and Tammy Strauss, works on the family dairy farm along with growing her herd of Brown Swiss dairy animals. She has been very active in school and her church as well as assisting with Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom program.
Erin has played soccer and basketball for Lake Mills High School as well as being on the honor roll. Along with her busy schedule, she has been a server at Milford Hills Hunt Club.
Erin plans to attend UW-Platteville or the University of Minnesota majoring in agribusiness and minor in dairy science.
• Colin Uecker, the son of Bill and Michele Uecker, is a junior at UW-Madison majoring in dairy science and agriculture business management. While at Watertown High School, Colin raised dairy animals and marketed genetics throughout North America.
Besides working for 7-Up Bottling Company, he worked for two dairy farms and assists several in fitting and clipping animals for show.
The mission of the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club is to promote an active interest in agribusiness and be a resource to move into the future.
Its goal is to promote the agribusiness community to the local and state population. This is accomplished through education, media, visits to local agribusinesses, fundraisers utilizing agricultural products, offering scholarships toward ag careers, and offering funds to organizations that promote the ag community.
To learn more about this organization visit www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com.
