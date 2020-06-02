JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Farm Bureau recently awarded 13 $500 scholarships to incoming or current college students.
The scholarship money can be applied to tuition, housing, books or other educational expenses.
To be considered for a scholarship, applicants had to complete a scholarship application, maintain a grade-point average of 2.5 or higher, and parents or guardians must be a current member of Jefferson County Farm Bureau.
Congratulations to the following winners:
Karleena Battist, daughter of Philip and Deanna Battist. She is a 2020 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. Karleena is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, focusing on the field of animal science.
Morgan Bauer, daughter of Brian and Amanda Bauer, is a 2020 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. Morgan has her choice of schools and is planning on obtaining a veterinarian technician degree.
Nathan Doherty, son of Kevin and Jean Doherty. He is a 2020 graduate of Watertown High School. Nathan is planning to attend the UW-La Crosse with a major in economics.
Clarissa Gross, daughter of Melissa Gross and Josh Gross, currently is attending the UW-Madison focusing on a major in dairy science.
Haden Hartwig, son of John and Amy Hartwig, is a 2020 graduate of Cambridge High School. Haden is planning on attending the UW-Madison with a focus on dairy science or medicine.
Tyler Holzhueter, son of Larry and Tina Holzhueter. Tyler currently is attending Martin Luther College studying to be a physical education teacher.
Jessica Jurcek, daughter of Patrick and Kristen Jurcek, will attend the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities focusing on environmental sciences and journalism.
Morgan Keske, daughter of Keith and Lindsey Keske. Morgan is attending the UW-Whitewater. Morgan is studying early childhood education.
Signe Kind, daughter of Jeff and Deb Kind, is a 2020 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. Signe is attending Wisconsin Lutheran College focusing on biology.
Camden Schultz, son of Scott and Nancy Schultz. He is a 2020 graduate of Lake Mills High School. Camden is attending the UW-Madison with a focus on engineering mechanics-astronautics.
Carly Strauss, daughter of Bruce and Tammy Strauss, is attending Iowa state University focusing on a major in agriculture and life sciences.
Emily Strauss, daughter of Bruce and Tammy Strauss, is a 2020 graduate of Lake Mills High School. She is planning to attend the UW-Platteville with a focus on agribusiness.
Erin Strauss, daughter of Bruce and Tammy Strauss, is a 2020 graduate of Lake Mills High school. Erin is planning to attend the UW-Platteville with a focus on the field of animal science.
Jefferson County Farm Bureau consists of 61 counties that comprise the Wisconsin farm Bureau Federation. Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of all sizes, commodities and management styles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.