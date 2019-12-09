The Jefferson County Farm Bureau is promoting the 2019-20 Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom essay contest for fourth and fifth grade students.
This year’s topic is “How has Wisconsin agriculture affected your life today?” The topic will allow students to explore how agriculture affects people every day from the food we eat, the clothes we wear and the careers around us.
The contest is sponsored by We Energies, Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation. Last year, 2,000 students from nine districts participated in the state’s essay contest.
Contest information, lesson plans, resources and sample activities are located on the Agriculture in the Classroom website at www.wisagclassroom.org or by contacting Darlene Arneson at 800-261-3276 or aitc@wfbf.com.
Participating Jefferson County schools’ fourth- and fifth-graders need to submit essays by Monday, April 1, to N901 Cold Spring Road, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Contest rules:
The essay contest is open to fourth- and fifth grade students in public schools, private schools and home-school programs. Students involved in 4-H, PALS and after-school programs also are encouraged to participate.
Essays must be handwritten in ink or be computer generated. They must be single-sided and fit on one sheet of paper.
The essay must be between 100 to 300 words in length (using common MS Word “word count” methods for counting words, numbers and abbreviations).
Essays will be judged on content (50 points), grammar and spelling (25 points), and originality and creativity (25 points).
Essays need to include: student’s name, grade level, parent’s name, teacher’s name, school name and address, school telephone number, and county on the back of the essay. Please do not identify the student on the front side.
Contest prizes:
Each Jefferson County classroom that enters essays into the contest will receive the Farm Bureau Book of the Year – “Right This Very Minute” by Lisl Detlefson.
• The Jefferson County winner will receive an ice cream party for their classroom, a $30 cash prize and four tickets to the 2019 Watertown Agribusiness Dairy Breakfast. Cash prizes of $20 and $10 will be awarded to second and third place, respectively.
Nine district winners will be chosen. District and state winners will be announced in May 2020.
Each district winner will receive a classroom presentation in May for their class, homeroom or home-school group.
A state winner will be chosen and will receive a special award.
Jefferson county fourth and fifth grade teachers whose entire class participates in the essay contest will receive a $30 gift certificate to Nasco. The gift cards are provided by the Jefferson County Ag in the Classroom committee.
Seventy-eight essays were submitted in Jefferson County in 2019. Fourth-grader Sofia Scicero, a student at Cambridge Elementary School, was the winner. Jefferson County teachers have heavily supported the essay contest in the past.
Essays can be submitted at any time, with a final deadline of April 1, 2020. With cold weather this winter, students can spend their time indoors brainstorming ideas and thinking about the aspects of a farmer’s market and how they impact food choices.
