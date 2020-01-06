JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last four days on 19 traffic crashes which injured one person and resulted in 10 citations. The tally also included 11 car-deer collisions, resulting in crashes, and two weather-related incidents, both related to ice on the roads.
Town of Watertown
An Oconomowoc motorcyclist faces four citations in connection with a Christmas Day crash. The incident took place at 1:46 p.m. on the State Highway 26 ramp northbound, 303 feet east of Business Highway 26.
Isaac Andrus V, 28, received “suspected minor injury” in the crash and was transported via ambulance to Aurora Medical Center in Summit to be checked over.
He faces citations for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, operating a motorcycle without the appropriate license, failure to keep his vehicle under control and for failure to have the required insurance.
Andrus was driving a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja when the crash occurred.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the cycle was northbound on the Highway 26 exit ramp heading to Business Highway 26.
As it exited the regular lanes of Highway 26, the cycle either ran off the road or struck the curb of the ramp, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. He then was thrown or fell off the cycle.
The motorcycle was located 150 feet away and down the ramp from where the driver landed, the report said.
Scratches on the pavement show where the motorcycle slid on its side from where the driver landed, the report said.
The responding deputy noted that there was no debris on the road which could have been a contributing factor in the accident.
The crash caused the lane to be closed for 15 minutes while the scene was cleared.
Town of Oakland
A one-vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Dec. 27 resulted in five citations to a Cambridge driver. The incident occurred on Ripley Road, 561 feet west of County Highway A northbound.
Christopher B. Mould, 38 — operating a 2004 Chevrolet S10 light truck — escaped injury in the crash. He faces citations in connection with the incident for failure to keep his vehicle under control, failure to notify law enforcement officials of an accident, operating with a revoked license (having had his license revoked due to alcohol or other substance use violations), failure to have the required insurance and for tampering with or failing to install substance-detection equipment required by previous court order.
The crash report states that the truck was eastbound on Ripley Road when it ran off the roadway to the left as the road curved right The truck then struck two yellow arrow signposts as it continued into the ditch.
The vehicle then crashed into some trees, where it came to rest.
The driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle at the scene and was unable either to be located or contacted by telephone that day.
Mould then belatedly reported the crash on Dec. 29, telling sheriff’s department officials that he had swerved to miss a deer and “did not have (his) phone” on him at the time.
The responding deputy concluded that the driver had failed to straighten out the curve.
When he finally got in contact with sheriff’s officials, Mould admitted to driving without the proper insurance.
Town of Jefferson
A one-vehicle crash at 11:19 p.m. Dec. 30 resulted in a citation to a Jefferson driver for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident took place on Business Highway 26 at the intersection with State Highway 26 and and South Main Street, Jefferson.
Samantha May Lueloff, 22, was operating a 2014 Buick Verano four-door car when the crash occurred.
According to the crash report, the vehicle was exiting Highway 26 via the northbound exit ramp when it slid through a stop sign and went into the median, striking a one-way traffic signpost owned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.