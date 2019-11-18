JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports on 28 traffic incidents in the last week which injured five people and resulted in five citations.
The tally also included 18 vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes, five weather-related crashes linked to slippery roads, and one minor fender-bender with neither injuries nor citations.
Town of Aztalan
A one-vehicle crash at 3:25 a.m. Nov. 10 resulted in a citation to a Jefferson driver for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. The incident took place on County Highway K southbound, .27 mile north of Ziebell Road.
Joshua Alan Kimbro, 22, was operating a 2011 Toyota Camry four-door automobile when the crash occurred.
The responding deputy's report noted that the vehicle was southbound on Highway K when Kimbro lost control of the vehicle and it skidded sideways. It then ran off the road to the right and struck a utility pole, snapping it off at the base.
The vehicle reportedly came to rest just south of the pole, in a cornfield.
The sheriff's department redacted medical information on the driver from the report.
Town of Farmington
A Helenville driver was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 11. The incident occurred on County Highway D northbound, .52 mile north of Depot Road.
Brian James Turner, 60 — operating a 2001 Ford Ranger light truck — received "suspected minor injuries" in the crash but did not require ambulance transport.
According to the report, the Ford was northbound on Highway D on a slick roadway when it slid across the center-line and onto the left shoulder. The truck then rolled in the ditch and landed upright.
Turner was able to remove the vehicle from the scene, the report said, and he went to a nearby driveway to await assistance.
Town of Hebron
A one-vehicle crash at 11:32 a.m. Nov. 11 resulted in two citations to a Dousman driver and sent the motorist to Fort Atkinson hospital with "suspected minor injuries." The incident took place on County Highway D northbound, 1,068 feet north of Lower Hebron Road.
Jeremy John Opitz, 36 — driving a 2006 Nissan light truck — faces citations for violating the seatbelt requirement and for failure to keep his vehicle under control.
He was transported via ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital following the crash.
The crash report notes the vehicle was northbound on Highway D, on a curve, and that the roadway was snow-covered and slippery at the time of crash.
The report states the driver lost control of the vehicle on the curve while traveling at 50 to 55 miles per hour, "far too fast for conditions."
The truck nearly struck the responding deputy's squad car, the report said, which had been southbound on Highway D. The Nissan left the road and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels in the center of the road, the report noted.
Town of Watertown
A one-vehicle crash at 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 resulted in two citations to a Watertown driver: for operating too fast for conditions and for hit-and-run to property adjacent to the highway. The incident took place on County Highway A southbound, 19 feet north of Horseshoe Road.
Raylee Marcus Mayes, 34, escaped injury in the crash.
According to the deputy's report, the vehicle was southbound on Highway A when Mayes failed to negotiate the roundabout and continued straight onto the median, striking a yield sign. The vehicle continued south on Highway A.
The crash damaged property owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
Town of Concord
A two-vehicle crash at 5:12 p.m. Nov. 12 resulted in a citation to one of the drivers, who also received "suspected minor injury." The incident occurred on County Highway F northbound, 22 feet south of County Highway E northbound.
Sandra M. Jankowski, 58, faces the citation for failure to have the required headlamps on after dark. She also was injured in the crash and received ambulance transport to Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Jankowski was operating a 2017 Toyota Corolla four-door car.
Meanwhile, David Lee Waller, 72, Watertown, was operating a 2004 General Motors Corp. heavy pickup truck owned by Waller Tree Removal of Watertown.
The report states that sheriff's deputies were called to what was reported as a one-vehicle crash with a car on its roof. It turned out to be a two-vehicle crash that caused heavy damage to the front end of both vehicles.
The crash report states that the Toyota had been southbound on Highway F when the GMC truck driver turned in front of the car.
The truck driver told deputies that he did not see the Corolla because its headlights had not been on.
The responding deputy noted that sunset that day officially had taken place at 4:33 p.m. and the accident occurred at 5:12 p.m. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highways E and F.
The Corolla continued moving down the ditch on the west side of Highway F and the truck came to rest against the curb at the intersection.
Town of Jefferson
A one-vehicle crash at 12:56 a.m. Nov. 13 resulted in two citations to a Jefferson driver: for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, second offense, and for failure to maintain control of vehicle.
The incident took place on County Highway N, northbound, 488 feet north of West Rapids Road.
Samantha D. Taylor — operating a 2004 Toyota Camry four-door car — also reportedly received "suspected minor injury" but did not require ambulance transport.
According to the crash report, the Camry was northbound on Highway N when Taylor failed to negotiate a curve and the car entered the east ditch. There, it reportedly struck a utility pole owned by Wisconsin Electric Power Co. The pole broke off at ground level.
The crash also damaged portions of a ditch owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
Town of Farmington
A two-vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. Nov. 13 injured one person. The incident took place on Ranch Road, .27 mile west of County Highway D westbound.
Kim C. Hamper-Schaefer, 62, Watertown, was operating a 2008 Cadillac Escape light pickup truck when the crash occurred. She received "possible injury" but did not require ambulance transport.
Meanwhile, Ann E. Graf, 56, Watertown, was operating a 2012 Ford F25 heavy pickup truck. She was not injured.
The report notes that the Cadillac was eastbound on Ranch Road while the Ford was westbound on Ranch, pulling a horse trailer. The Cadillac reportedly was rounding a small hill, headed east, while the Ford was going over the same hill, headed west.
Both vehicles' driver's side mirrors reportedly collided, and then the Cadillac continued and struck the trailer towed by the Ford. The Cadillac continued eastbound into the south-side ditch, coming to rest, where it remained, disabled.
The Ford stopped in its lane because the trailer had become disabled, the report indicates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.