JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports on a total of nine traffic crashes in the last three days, with one reported injury and two citations.
The tally also includes six vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes and one incident caused by icy roads.
Village of Johnson Creek
A three-vehicle crash at 4:26 p.m. Nov. 18 resulted in a citation to a Watertown driver for following too closely. The incident took place on State Highway 26 southbound at the intersection with Linmar Lane.
Cassandra Marie Hathaway, 35, Jefferson, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Trax sport utility vehicle. She received no injuries in the crash and faces no citations.
Meanwhile, Dustin Alan Roe, 28, Jefferson, was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu car. He was not injured and faces no citations. His vehicle also carried a passenger, Cecilia Rae Good, 21, Watertown, who also escaped injury.
Additionally, Christy Ann Hoffmann, 57, who faces the citation, was operating a 2011 Hyundai sport utility vehicle. She also escaped injury.
According to the responding deputy's crash report, the first two vehicles — the Chevrolet Trax and Chevrolet Malibu — were stopped in the left turn lane, waiting for the signal to change, before they could head north on Highway 26.
Meanwhile, the Hyundai struck the Malibu from behind, causing it to crash into the Trax.
Town of Oakland
A single-rollover crash at 9:16 p.m. Nov. 17 resulted in a citation to a Milwaukee man for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident occurred on combined County Highways C and E at the intersection with Rockdale Road.
Julian Francis Osborn, 30, was operating a 2012 International straight truck owned by Bellford's Safe Travels of Milwaukee when the crash occurred. The vehicle also carried passenger Robert Martez Stroud, Jr., 19, Milwaukee, who escaped injury.
The truck driver reportedly said he was attempting to turn left onto Highway C northbound when the truck began to slide and then spun 90 degrees, hitting the ditch line on the east side of the road. There, the truck tipped onto its passenger side 10 to 20 feet off the roadway, the report said.
As it tipped, the truck took out a left-turn arrow signpost and a stop sign at the intersection, both owned by the Jefferson County Highway Department.
The responding deputy noted that road conditions were slick at the time of the crash due to continuing rain mixed with snow.
