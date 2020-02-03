JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last three days on four traffic crashes, which resulted in one citation. There were no persons injured, although the tally did include three vehicle-deer crashes. There was one weather-related runoff.
Town of Jefferson
A one-vehicle crash at 3:16 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, resulted in a citation to an Illinois driver for failure to keep her vehicle under control.
Dominique M. Hammond, 18, Rockford, Ill., was traveling south on County Highway N, 0.28 miles south of West Wenzel Lane, when she reportedly swerved to avoid hitting a raccoon in the road.
She was operating a 1998 Pontiac four-door car owned by Caitlyn Harris of Rockford, Ill. when the crash occurred.
According to the crash narrative prepared by the responding sheriff’s deputy, it left the road to the right and entered a skid, then spun 180 degrees, crossed the road, and left the roadway to the left.
The right front side of the vehicle struck an embankment and it spun back, striking the bank with its right rear. The final impact caused a rear tire on the vehicle to deflate.
The driver told sheriff’s officials that she had swerved to avoid a raccoon in the road.
No injuries resulted.
