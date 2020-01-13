JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last three days on 21 traffic crashes, 17 of which were vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes and one of which was linked to slushy road conditions.
Officials at the sheriff's office records department noted that multiple accident reports still are pending following this weekend's icy, snowy weather.
In addition to those listed above, as of midday Monday, the department had completed but not yet processed some 16 crash reports from Friday night, and additional crash reports from later in the weekend still were being processed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.