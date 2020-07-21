JOHNSON CREEK — The Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) Executive Committee announces the first group of students who will be receiving funds from the Jefferson County WFTD scholarship fund.
“One important objective of 2019 Jefferson County Farm Technology Days was to support community development,” says LaVern Georgson, of Jefferson County’s University of Wisconsin-Extension. “The show was very successful with people from across the county giving their time, talents and vision to promote the communities, resources and importance of Jefferson County agriculture.”
The hard work of the Jefferson County WFTD committees and volunteers means that a portion of the funds remaining from the 2019 Wisconsin Farm Technology event in Jefferson County will be given back to area youth through scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to any high school senior attending a technical college or four-year university in an agricultural field.
Recipients of the 2020 scholarships include:
• Carly Strauss, a graduate of Lake Mills High School, attending Iowa State University and majoring in Animal Science/ Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
• Jacob Schlais, a graduate of Jefferson High School, attending UW-River Falls and majoring in Agricultural Engineering.
• Emma Lemke, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, attending UW-Platteville and majoring in Agribusiness.
• Virginia Klecker, a graduate of Lake Mills High School, attending Northern Kentucky University and majoring in Biological Sciences/ Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
• Clarissa Gross, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, attending UW-Madison and majoring in Dairy Science with a minor in Ag Business Management.
• Signe Kind, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, attending Wisconsin Lutheran College and majoring in Biology/ Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
• Nathan Doherty, a graduate of Watertown High School, attending UW-La Crosse and majoring in Marketing/Economics with an eye on a career in the agricultural industry.
• Morgan Bauer, a graduate of Oconomowoc High School, attending Madison Area Technical College and majoring in Animal Science/Veterinary Technician.
• Emily Strauss, a graduate of Lake Mills High School, attending UW-Platteville and majoring in Agribusiness.
• Erin Strauss, a graduate of Lake Mills High School, attending UW-Platteville and majoring in Agribusiness/Animal Science.
• Grace Davis, a graduate of Jefferson High School, attending Madison Area Technical College and a Veterinary Technician major.
• Mia Schroeder, a graduate of Lake Mills High School, attending UW-Platteville and majoring in Agribusiness.
• Talia Bartosch, a graduate of Jefferson High School, attending UW-Madison and majoring in Animal Science/Pre-Veterinary Medicine.
• Ralph Hombsch, a graduate of Johnson Creek High School, attending St. Norbert College and majoring in Computer Science with an eye on a career in the agricultural industry.
• Matthew Gunst, a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School, attending UW-Madison and majoring in Dairy Science.
An amount of $11,000 was awarded in 2020. Additional scholarships will be awarded over the next four years. Total scholarships over the five years will be $50,000. 2021 scholarship information will be available in late winter.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) is a non-profit, educational organization that has sponsored an annual event showcasing agriculture and related industries since 1954. WFTD-Jefferson County took place July 23-25, 2019 at Walter Grain Farms located in Johnson Creek.
