JEFFERSON — The Jefferson FFA Alumni will host its annual pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 1.
Tickets to the event cost $7 in advance if purchased from a student or FFA Alumni member or $8 at the door. Tickets for children age 5 to 12 cost $4 and children under 5 eat for free.
The menu includes pancakes, sausages, eggs, orange juice, milk, chocolate milk and coffee.
All proceeds from the event support the agriculture program at Jefferson High School and FFA club opportunities for Jefferson High School students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.