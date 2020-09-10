JEFFERSON — In this time of pandemic, many businesses and organizations have been impacted by the changes that have been made to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library was no exception. The March 14 Pi day pie sale was the last official fundraiser sponsored by the organization until its annual meeting Aug. 11. The annual meeting was held in Rotary Park in Jefferson, with everyone masked and socially distanced, resulting in the election of new officers: Debbie Aumann, president; Janice Karlen, vice president; Ann Luther, secretary; Ellen DeWolfe, treasurer; and Bob DeWolfe, ex officio president, with elected directors Cindy Bauman, Ellin Monogue and Susan Gerstner.
The Sept. 8 monthly meeting was held electronically at which the organization approved the extension of 2020 memberships to run until Dec. 31, 2021.
The Friends will be hosting its annual fall book sale to coincide with the Jefferson All-City Rummage Sale. The sale will be held in the library meeting room on Friday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
There will be a bag sale special on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until closing. Facemasks will be required.
Funds raised at the book sale will help to pay for the computer hotspots and other library needs not covered by regular funding.
Consider supporting the Friends of Jefferson Public Library by becoming a member, attending the Fall Book Sale or purchasing one of the Friends library bags available at the library.
