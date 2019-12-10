JEFFERSON — The Jefferson High School Choirs will be performing at the Jefferson Area Senior Center this Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m.
The public is invited to attend this free concert. Come and support our youth and their musical endeavors.
Senior Dining lunch that day is: Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, spice cake, bread and butter, coffee and milk. Sign up for lunch by Tuesday, Dec. 17, at noon. Persons must be age 60 and older to have the lunch.
Exercise classes
We all are busy right now with holiday hustle and bustle, but it might make you to feel better to exercise and socialize! The center has an exercise class on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Yoga classes are Mondays at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 9 a.m. Friday is Line Dance at 10 a.m. Line dance has a fee. All other classes are complimentary.
Bunco
Bunco is played Monday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Person with the most Buncos gets $10 (prize split if tied).
Everyone gets a small treat for playing. Bunco is an easy, roll the dice game. You roll the dice and see what comes up.
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sponsor for the day is Elite Day Services of Jefferson.
Senior Dining gift cards
Gift cards are available for any Jefferson County Senior Dining meal site or meals-on-wheels participants. Cost is $4 and may be purchased at the senior center.
Fireside shows
If people ask you what you want for Christmas, tell them a Fireside Dinner Theatre show ticket with the Jefferson senior center for 2020.
The shows the center will be attending are:
“Guys and Dolls,” Wednesday, March 11. Cost is $68.
“A Mighty Fortress-Church Basement,” Thursday, April 16. Cost is $68.
“What Happens in Vegas Live Band,” Thursday, June 11. Cost is $68.
“Holiday Inn,” Thursday, Oct. 20. Cost is $68.
Pay when signing up for these shows by check (made payable to City of Jefferson), cash or a Fireside Theatre gift card.
Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. for each show.
Badger Tour and Travel
Day tours that we are promoting for the 2020 season include:
“Come Fry with Me” — Friday, Feb. 14. Cost is $104. There will be a fish fry, cocktail and dessert at Hi-Point Steakhouse Supper Club. Also enjoy a stop at the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub.
See “Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels” on Sunday, March 29, at Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells. Cost is $104.
“WI Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha” — Thursday, May 28. Cost is $104. Enjoy tastings at four wineries and an included lunch.
“Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo” — Wednesday, June 24. Cost is $104. See the New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundation and included lunch.
“Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind. — Saturday, July 25. Cost is $74. Enjoy specialty arts, craft fair and many food vendors. Lunch is on one’s own.
“Bloody’s & Bobbleheads” — Saturday, Aug. 15. Cost is $99. Enjoy a Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum and visit a local brewery.
“Curd is the Word” — Friday, Sept. 11. Cost is $94. Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheese curds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds.
“China Lights” — Tuesday, Sept. 29, Hales Corners. Cost is $80. Visit Boerner Botanical Gardens with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves extensive walking.
“Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour” — Date yet to be announced.
Extended tours
“Virginia Beach Value Tour,” March 20-26, 2020, seven days, 11 meals. Pickup at the senior center. Cost is $1,599 per person double or $2,008 single. See Virginia Beach, Chesapeake Bay, Virginia food tour, Military Aviation Museum tour, Washington, D.C. and more.
“Spring Mountain Tour,” May 10-16, 2020, seven days, 13 meals. Badger Tours will pick you up at your home! Cost is $1,599 per person double, $1,899 single. See Hollywood Casino, Daniel Boone National Forest, Smokey Mountains National Park, Paula Dean’s Lumberjack Food Show and more.
“Door County Weekend Getaway,” June 12-14, 2020, three days and six meals. Pickup is at Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Each day take in some wineries, cruise Sturgeon Bay, enjoy a fish boil (other food options too) and enjoy a supper club in Egg Harbor.
“Wisconsin’s Northwoods,” Aug. 16-19, 2020, four days and eight meals. Cost is $997 per person double/$1,241 single. Discovery Tours will pick you up at the senior center. See Waupaca, Wausau, Eagle River, Minocqua, Rhinelander and Bonduel.
“Wonders of Australia and New Zealand,” Sept. 2-17, 2020. Sixteen days and 20 meals. Price includes all airfares and transfers. Cost is $6,040 per person double, $7,748 single.
Pickup is at Johnson Creek Park & Ride. See Sydney, the Sydney Opera House, take a harbor dinner cruise, Australia’s Outer Barrier Reef, Blue Mountains, an Aboriginal Park, tour Queenstown and Christchurch New Zealand and more.
“Apostle Islands,” Sept. 8-11, 2020. Four days and seven meals. Cost is $775 per person double, $949 single. Pickup is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Stay at Legendary Water Resort & Casino, see Madeline Island with included lunch, take an Island Princess Cruise and more.
“Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade,” November 2020. To be announced.
Conversation question
How many of you watch Christmas movies? Do you ever hear a song on the radio or in a store and think of a Christmas movie that you have seen that has the same music?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Mary Latterell, 54; Will Larson, 45; Randy Hoefs, 44; Ken Wagner, 41; Charles Wachter, 40.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Allegra Cocos; Irene Gentz; Karen Koenigs; Rick Kohl; Sally Kressin; Darlyn Oschmann; Irene Reichert; Dave Rickett, two wins; Pat Smith; Doris Walker; Norma Walker, two wins; and Dale Zilisch, two wins.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Florence Veith, 57; Maryann Gleisner and Betty Kutz, 56; Darlyn Oschmann, 55; Ruth Rummler, 53; Doris Walker: Door prize.
Info
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road. Call (920) 674-7728. Like us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.