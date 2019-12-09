JEFFERSON — The Jefferson High School Chapter of the National Honor Society Induction Ceremony was held Oct. 29 in the JHS auditorium.
Nineteen junior and nine senior inductees joined 21 present NHS members.
Candidates are selected for the NHS based on the characteristics of knowledge, scholarship, leadership, character and service. A council of faculty members evaluates them.
Each NHS member must complete several hours of community service, volunteer in various programs throughout the community, and act as role models for the rest of the student body.
The ceremony began when the students walked into the auditorium and onto the stage. After the group was seated, a warm welcome was given by Alexander Ellifson.
Caleb Stelse then led everyone in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The History of the NHS was read by Mya Magner. Ian Sande then read the Criteria for membership to the NHS.
Megan Happ then introduced the guest speaker, Catherine Crucius, a retired Jefferson High School English teacher. She left the lectern, walked over and talked directly in front of the students. She talked about some of her experiences.
Crucius advised the students to follow the four pillars of the NHS. There might be times when things might not be going right, but she encouraged the students to stay focused and proceed.
The Lighting of the Candles ceremony took place with Clara Ball and Carrie Yerges giving a brief synopsis of the ceremony. Osiel Dominguez read about and then lit the Light of Knowledge candle.
Anna Kallsen read about Scholarship and then lit the Scholarship candle. Reese Gee read about Character and then lit the Character candle.
Rachel Slaybaugh read about Service and then lit the Service candle. Masha Maleeva read about Leadership and then lit the Leadership candle.
Cassidy Spies and Olivia Ganser announced the names of each new inductee. As they came forward and down to the front of the stage, Ryan Clarksen and Kathryn Steib, both NHS advisers, gave them their NHS pin and certificate of membership.
Rileigh Clark then led the group in the NHS Pledge.
Steve Dinkel, High School principal, thanked the parents and students for their achievements, advising the students that it is difficult to make the right choices day after day. He also told them to let the four pillars of the NHS be their compass.
Kayla Gehrmann then offered some closing remarks, congratulations to the group and invited everyone for refreshments.
As the students proceeded off of the stage, they picked up a flower which they then presented to their parents or a special person in their life.
