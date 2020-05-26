JEFFERSON — Though the recognitions came online instead of in person, the categories were the same: top academic rank, perfect attendance, department awards, principal’s awards, honors for extracurriculars, and so forth.
Jefferson High School released its 2019-20 academic awards on Monday, May 25, lauding students for their tremendous efforts in various areas, through the regular school year and into the final quarter of online learning spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
Topping the list of honors were the “Top 10 Percent” in terms of academic rank for each class.
The Freshman Top 10 Percent included Alejandra Aspeitia, Matthew Buchholz, Sara Cabrera Torres, Dylan Dettmann, Noah Dusenberry, Lauryn Ganser, Jordan Gehl, David Germundson, Alexander Janikowski, Aaron Johnson, Gracie Niebler, Kieran O’Reilly, Ashley Olmos-Garcia, Jocelyn Ramirez, Brian Siegler, Samantha Steinke, Brandon Tully, Mya Weidman-Walters, Rowan Wilson, Rachel Wittig and Ava Yost.
The Sophomore Top 10 Percent included Julia Ball, Kendal Busler, Lauren Dempsey, Aiden Devine, Gracyn Geyer, Brady Gotto, Joanna Guevara, Mackenzie Hans, Meghan Magner, David Neitzel, Dayanara Ramirez, Isabel Tackman, Kate Utrie, Tobias Weisensel and Emily Zilisch.
The Junior Top 10 Percent included Claire Beck, Eden Dmpsey, Joshua Gehl, Colby Hielsberg, Emily Hollenberbger, Ahna Kammer, Lindsey Krause, Claire Ostopowicz, Josie Peterson, Sophie Peterson, Taylor Phillips, Brenda Sampayo Vergara, Valorie Schamens, Zia Wolter and Megan Worzalla.
Making up the Top 10 Percent of seniors in the Class of 2020 are Jesse Brawders, Kathryn Diaz, Zachary Donley, Olivia Ganser, Reese Gee, Kayla Gehrmann, Anna Kallsen, Marian Maleeva, Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra, Ian Sande, Rachel Slaybaugh, Cassidy Spies, Caleb Stelse, Gabby Utrie, Eryn Warner, Carrie Yerges and Ella Yost.
Also presented were academic awards, including academic letters, which could be earned as soon as the end of a student’s sophomore year; academic medals, which could be earned at the end of a student’s junior year, and academic plaques, which could be earned at the end of a student’s senior year.
The academic awards are based on honor roll points. Students receive one point for each semester on Honor Roll and two points for each semester on High Honor Roll. Students with six points qualify for a letter, nine for a medal, and 12 for a plaque (out of a total of 14 points possible).
A student can go from eight points after first semester of junior year to 12 points (which gets them to nine for the medal and 12 for the plaque).
James Monogue, Grace Davis and Jayden Golz all get both this year
There are some students who received their letter and medal the same year (going from five points to nine). These included Andrew Gleisner, Megan Happ, Hailey Koenigs, Aaron Meixner, Jennifer Mendez Cadena, Haygen Miller, Mikenzie Smith and Kamin Wolter.
Receiving academic letters were Kayla Acosta Cardenas, Peggy Au, Julia Ball, Cassandra Beck, Parker Biwer, Alaina Blackledge, Hunter Boettcher, Broderic Bredlow, Dylan Burow, Kendal Busler, Jacob Cotter, Tyler Danielson, Abigail Darnell, Lauren Dempsey, Aiden Devine, Miles Ewing, Ava Gallardo, Andrew Gee, Gracyn Geyer, Andrew Gleisner, Brady Gotto, Joanna Guevara, Mackenzie Hans, Megan Happ, Eden Harstford, Abby Helmink, Kevin Hernandez Neri, Noah Houston, Katelyn Johnson, Phoenix Juneay, Anna Koehler, Hailey Koenigs, Dalton Krueger, Leslie Leal-Maldonado, Genevieve Ley, Logan Ley, Meghan Magner, Mason Marin, Aaron Meixner, Jennifer Mendez-Cadena, Haygen Miller, David Neitzel, Raighnan O’Reilly, Karen Powell, Dayanara Ramirez, Olivia Riemer, Aurelia Rutkowski, Grace Sailer, David Saldana, Dylan Schroedl, Mikenzie Smith, Raelyn Smith, Jadyn Splittgerber, James Stingl, Isabel Tackman, Ben Teeter, Kate Utrie, Toby Weisensel, Nora Wichman, Colton Witucki, Kamin Wolter, Jeffrey Zeh and Emily Zilisch.
Earning academic medals were Claire Beck, Vincent Bonofiglio, Jacob Brawders, Isabella Brusch, Emily Carlson, Liberty Cunningham, Grace Davis, Alivia Dearborn, Ailey Deblare, Eden Dempsey, Kathryn Diaz, Joshua Emery, Reese Fetherston, Isabell Flatt, Heather Fox, Josua Gehl, Andrew Gleisner, Melissa Gleiter, Joeanna Goddard, Jayden Golz, Megan Happ, Aaron Heine, Chelsea Hernandez, Jhoana Hernandez, Colby Hielsberg, Eli Hoffman, Isaiah Hoffman, Emily Hollenberger, Ainsley Howard, Ahna Kammer, Kiersten Kinkaid, Hailey Koenigs, Jordan Kolehouse, Lindsey Krause, Kayla Krueger, Taylor Kuptz, Mariah McFaul, Cade McMahon, Aaron Meixner, Jennifer Mendez Cadena, Brittney Mengel, Haygen Miller, James Monogue, Alexis Nguyen, Claire Ostopowicz, Josie Peterson, Sophie Peterson, Taylor Phillips, Casandra Ramirez, Cynthia Ramirez, Austin Rechlin, Anthony Riedl, Dennise Saenz, Brenda Sampayo Vergara, Valorie Shamens, Jarrett Schneider, Noah Schultz, Edward Serrano Colorado, Korbin Simdon, Mikenzie Smith, Elijah Tackman, Nathan Thorp, Laura Tracer, Timothy Walsh, Francis Watson, Annabelle Wedekind, Kamin Wolter, Zia Wolter and Megan Worzalla.
Receiving academic plaques were Clara Ball, Jacob Ball, Talia Bartosch, Jesse Brawders, Rileigh Clark, Grace David, Osiel Dominguez, Zach Donley, Emma El-Beri, Alex Ellifson, Oliva Ganser, Reese Gee, Kayla Gehrmann, Ashley Giencke, Jayden Golz, Rialey Martin, Hailey Milbrath, James Monogue, Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra, Dean Neff, Samantha Ness, Claire Peachey, Kayla Punzel, Hayden Radloff, Ian Sande, Jacob Schlais, Rachel Slaybaugh, Cassidy Spies, Caleb Stelse, Gabby Utrie, Spencer Wade, Eryn Warner, Jordan Wiesen, Quincy Wilharm and Carrie Yerges.
Recognized for perfect attendance or multiple consecutive years thereof were the following freshmen: Stephanie Cervantes, Hunter Dearborn, Aaron Johnson, Abigail Moreno (two years), Jerrette Ramirez (two years), Brian Siegler, Alexandre Vasquez-Lopez and Rowan Wilson (three years).
Sophomore honorees included Broderic Bredlow, Lauren Dempsey (two years), and Joanna Guevara (two years).
Junior honorees included Allison Boos (five years), Alivia Dearborn, Aaron Heine, Briana Hernandez, Ainsley Howard (two years), Aaron Meixner, Claire Otstopowicz, Cameron Patterson, Samuel Stigler and Laura Traver.
Senior honorees included Jacob Brawders (two years) and Jesse Brawders (four years).
The Exemplary Attendance category recognized those who missed less than a full day of school, including those who had achieved this status for multiple consecutive years.
Freshman honorees included Melissa Bruhn, Noah Clifton, Michael Dempsey (multiple years), Jordan Gehl (multiple years), David Germundson, Madeleine Griffith, Mogan Merz (multiple years), Caden Pankow, Paden Phillips (multiple years), Joshua Schafer, Nickolas Strasburg, Rachel Weber (multiple years), Mya Weidman-Walter and Ty Westenberg.
Sophomore honorees included Niya Bartosch, Shay Becker, Robert Blackledge, Hunter Dow, Chance Emery, Andrew Kitsembel (multiple years), Luisa Mendez, Tyler Payne, Dayanara Ramirez, Eddy Rodriguez (multiple years), Grace Sailer, Isabel Tackman (multiple years), Darien Vang, and Toby Weiselsel (multiple years).
Junior honorees included Heather Fox, Jordan Kolehouse (multiple years), Tiffany Maron, Josie Peterson, Patrick Peterson and Jose Vasquez Lopez.
Senior honorees included Jacob Ball (multiple years), Talia Bartosch (multiple years), Alex Ellifson (multiple years), Nicholas Gellendin, Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra, Samantha Ness, and Alexander Carrera Velazquez.
Recipients of President’s Awards for Academic Excellence were seniors Jesse Brawders, Rileigh Clark, Zach Donley, Reese Gee, Anna Kallsen, Anthony Riedl, Ian Sande, Caleb Stelse, Jordan Wiesen and Ella Yost.
Receiving President’s Awards for Academic Achievement were Liberty Cunningham, Kathryn Diaz, Yaritza Esteban-Lopez, Olivia Ganser, Ashley Giencke, Megan Happ, Maria Lichtenberg, Mariam “Masha” Maleeva, Mady McWilliam, Othon Perez, Chayce Rayner, Gabby Utrie, Spencer Wade, Annabelle Wedekind, Shannon Wink, Carrie Yerges and Isabelle Zuniga.
Senior athletic awards were presented to Clara Ball, Parker Biwer, Zach Dobson, Zach Donley, Emma El-Beri, Alex Ellifson, Reese Fetherston, Brooklyn Fritz, Olivia Ganser, Kayla Gehrmann, Marley Harstford, Anna Kallsen, Curtis Kinkaid, Kyulee Lukes-Negron, Rialey Martin, Hailey Milbrath, James Monogue, Dean Neff, Alexis Nguyen, Claire Peachey, Ian Sande, Edward Serrano, Cassidy Spies, Caleb Stelse, Elijah Tackman, Matthew Thoma, Jared Bogel, Eryn Warner, Jordan Wiesen and Jeffrey Zeh.
Two students were recognized as this year’s Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar-Athletes: Class of 2020 Valedictorian Ana Kallsen and Salutatorian Ian Sande.
Citizen of the Month awards went to Mya Magner, Kelly Boettcher, Lauren Dempsey, Ryan Haffelder, Carson Fairfield, Yaritza Esteban-Lopez, Caleb Stelse and Brian Siegler.
Deparment Achievement Awards went to Niya Bartosch, Lilly Duddeck, Nic Gellenden, Charlie Mayeaux and Sam Stigler.
Outstanding Art Awards went to the following seniors: Sam Ness, Eryn Warner, Phoenix Juneau and Masha Maleeva.
Earning awards for exceptional set-building as part of the Stagecraft class were Andrew Kitsembel and Elyssa Monroe.
For the business department, the following students received Future Business Leaders of America honors: Kendal Busler, Emily Carlson, Alyssa Chwala, Lauren Dempsey, Nicholas Fischer, Josh Gehl, Megan Happ, Jhoana Hernandez, Adam Huebel, Katelyn Johnson, Maddie Ledwitch, Rialey Martin, Brenda Sampayo, Isabella Schaefer, Alex Vogel and Jared Vogel.
English Excellence Awards at the various levels went to Emily Hollenberger, Lindsey Krause, Ryan Peterson, Brian Siegler, Isabel Tackman, Gabby Utrie, Kate Utrie and Ella Yost.
Family and Consumer Sciences education awards went to to following students:
Named as “Exceptional Student (Overall)” was Mya Magner.
Named as “Exceptional Student in Child Care Services” was Hailey Milbrath.
Named as “Exceptional Student in Health Sciences” was Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra.
Health Occupation Student Association Outstanding Leader Awards went to Liberty Cunningham and Clara Ball.
Math awards at the various levels went to Kendal Busler, Eden Dempsey, Colby Hielsberg, Hayden Radloff, Jocelyn Ramirez, Brian Siegler, Carrie Yerges and Emily Zilisch.
In the instrumental music department, band letter winners included Hawk Blackledge, Vinny Bonofiglio, Alison Boos, Nicholas Fischer, Ashley Giencke, Ahna Kammer, Kayla Pagel, Claire Peachey, Othon Perez, Mackenzie Pinnow, Brody Pogantsch, Tia Rios, Nathan Thorp, Darien Vang, Gavin Vogel, Zia Wolter and Megan Worzalla.
Second-year band letters went to Avery Eilenfeldt and Spencer Wade.
Senior plaques for 2020 went to Alli Blackledge, Connor Cira, Zachery Dobson, Zachary Donley, Avery Eilenfeldt, Alex Ellifson, Ashley Giencke, Anna Kallsen, Mya Magner, Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra, Claire Peachey, Othon Perez, Mackenzie Pinnow, Anthony Riedl, Sydney Schaub, Caleb Stelse, Matthew Thoma, Gavin Vogel, Spencer Wade and Eryn Warner.
Vocal music senior choir awards went to Emma El-Beri, Alie Funk, Vanessa Furan, Marley Harstford, Tatum Joseph, Brianna Laesch, Maddie Ledwitch, Mason Lindemoen, Mady McWilliam, Alexis Nguyen, Mackenzie Pinnow, DDee Punzel, David Rios, Tyler Seybold, Raelyn Smith, Edward Stelse, Emma Trinko, Freedom Vernon, Spencer Wade, Annabelle Wedekind and Izzy Zuniga.
Outstanding Vocal Jazz awards went to Alexis Nguyen and Mackenzie Pinnow.
Outstanding Freshman awards went to Matthew Buchholz and Allison Fisher.
The National School Choral Award was presented to Mady McWilliam.
The Physical Education “Fitness Freak” award was presented to Eddie Colorado, Ava Gallardo, David Ganser, Ainsley Howard, Kyle Luke-Negron, Gracie Niebler, Patrick Rogers and Manny Weber.
Science Excellence awards went to the following students: For life science, Jordan Gehl, Josie Peterson, Sydney Schaub and Rachel Wittig; and for physical science, Eden Dempsey, Lauren Dempsey, Julia Ball and Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra.
In the social studies department, the following awards were presented.
Honored as Jefferson High School’s Badger Boys and Girls State representatives were Josh Gehl and Emily Hollenberger.
Entering the Herodotus Society were Chayce Rayner, Laura Traver, Emily Carlson and Zia Wolter.
Members of the History Bowl Traveling Team included Toby Weisensel, Jacob Bauer, Jacob Jurcyk and Hawk Blackledge.
Earning kudos as Technology Education Student of the Year was David Saldana.
The following students were honored by the World Languages Department.
Earning “Latin Student of the Year” honors at their various levels were Zach Donley, Reese Gee, Megan Happ, Chayce Rayner and Gabby Utrie.
Qualifying for the Spanish honor society, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica, requiring at least two years of high school Spanish classes while maintaining excellent grades, were Kayla Acosta, Yesenia Arana, Alexander Carrera Velazquez, Liberty Cunningham, Kathryn Diaz, Osiel Dominguez, Marley Harstford, Elise Helmink, Mya Magner, Edward Serrano Colorado, Cassidy Spies, Jordan Wiesen and Ella Yost.
Named as Jefferson High School’s Daughters of the American Revolution “Good Citizen” was Reese Gee.
Drama Outstanding Dedication awards went to seniors Alaina Blackledge, Grace Davis, Mady McWilliam and Samantha Ness.
Awarded senior pins were the following members of the Class of 2020: Talia Bartosch, Osie Dominguez, Avery Eilenfeldt, Alex Ellifson, Yaritza Esteban-Lopez, Reese Gee, Megan Happ, Maddie Ledwitch and Gabby Utrie.
Seven students stepped up to compete in a statewide virtual forensics tournament offered as an option during the school closure. These were Cameron Patterson, Kate Utrie, Gabby Utrie, Megan Happ, Laura Traver, Talia Bartosch and Alex Ellifson.
All did well, and Ellifson received two perfect scores of 25.
Earning the “Rookie of the Year” award for the program was Ryan Peterson.
Earning the “Spirit Award” was Francis Watson.
Most improved awards went to Alex Ellifson and Megan Happ.
Earning “MVP” (for “most valuable performers”) awards were Avery Eilenfeldt, Reese Gee, Gabby Utrie and Talia Bartosch.
The Leadership Seminar winner for the year was David Neitzel.
The Optimist Award went to Kathryn Diaz.
The Principal’s Excellence Award went to Valedictorian Anna Kallsen and Salutatorian Ian Sande.
