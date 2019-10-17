JEFFERSON — The Jefferson High School choirs have been busy preparing for two upcoming events that are both free and open to the public.
First, the choirs will all perform at the regular fall concert, slated at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the high school auditorium.
Then, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the high school will host its ninth annual "Jazz on the Rock" vocal jazz festival, with performances and on-stage clinics all day long, also in the high school auditorium.
The Jefferson vocal jazz fest is one of only two in the state, said director Kathy Tuinstra-Schereck.
Participating will be vocal jazz ensembles from all across the state, including Jefferson High School; Stevens Point Area High School; the Platteville, Waunakee and Evansville high schools; and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Each ensemble have the opportunity to do an on-stage clinic with Tim Buchholtz, director of vocal music at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
The aim of the clinics is to give students a greater understanding of microphone technique, stage presence, jazz articulation and style.
Following the group performances, the festival will move to the Jefferson High School choir room, where selected soloists will have the opportunity to perform in a friendly atmosphere and to work with the clinician to gain further insight into the nuances of solo performing.
The festival is free and open to the public.
