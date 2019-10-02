JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club is honoring four Jefferson High School seniors as Student Rotarians for October.
The honorees — selected for their scholarship, leadership, involvement and service — have the opportunity to join the Jefferson Rotarians at their weekly luncheons throughout the month.
The honorees are Kathryn Diaz, Carrie Yerges, Jordan Wiesen and Reese Fetherston.
Kathryn Diaz
Diaz, an immigrant from Mexico, said growing up with two cultural backgrounds has been a blessing. She learned the virtue of hard work in Mexico, and here in the United States she has taken advantage of the opportunities available to her to become a leader and to speak up on issues that matter to her.
Diaz grew up with her mother and three siblings in Mexico and currently is living with an aunt in Fort Atkinson.
She said she learned from the example of her mother, who has worked three jobs while making sure her children get to school and gain the education they need.
With her mother's and siblings' encouragement and example, Diaz said she has learned to value education, enjoy reading, be competitive in sports and academics, and to be open to new experiences and to engage in community service.
She spent her freshman year in Mexico, where she was involved in community cleanup efforts, helped instruct children at a community gym, served as a crossing guard for younger children and assisted children with reading at the public library.
In her Mexican school, Diaz served as president of her freshman class, captain of the volleyball team and a competitor in the National History Competition.
There, she also participated in some large-scale community efforts. One of these, called "Nuestra Terra," was a collaborative anti-deforestation campaign conducted in cooperation with people from Costa Rica.
Another project involved creating a wall of plants, using entirely recyclable materials, for area schools in Mexico.
At Jefferson High School, Diaz has been involved with Christmas Neighbors, providing translation services for Spanish-speaking families served by the county-wide charity.
Also at Jefferson High School, she has participated in Latino Club and the Advanced Placement Spanish Language and Culture project "Liderazgo Latino," which celebrates the local Hispanic community and invites local residents to celebrate their culture and to raise their voices to improve conditions for all.
Following high school graduation, Diaz said she plans to attend college in the University of Wisconsin system to study pre-law with the ultimate goal of finishing law school and becoming an advocate.
As a college undergraduate, she plans to major in political science, and minor in Spanish and psychology.
Diaz said she was honored to have been chosen as a Student Rotarian, stating that an individual can change the world little by little, but by working as a team as the Rotary Club does, people can affect major positive change.
Carrie Yerges
Yerges, the oldest of four children in her family, enjoys hunting and camping with her family.
She spent the first 10 years of her education at St. John the Baptist Catholic School, saying the move to public school was a big transition for her.
In the community, she also has dedicated upward of a dozen years to dance through the Main Street Dance Studio.
In terms of extracurricular activities, Yerges has taken part in the AFS foreign student club, drama club and Student Ambassadors, and also has volunteered as a tutor for students at West Elementary School.
In terms of community service, she has assisted with church events, including helping to run St. John the Baptist's Fall Festival. She also has volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul in Jefferson, and has helped to lead dance classes for younger students.
As an eighth-grader, Yerges said she assisted creating a fundraiser which helped raise $10,000 for a family whose daughter had leukemia.
After graduation from high school, she plans to attend a four-year university working toward a double major in secondary math education and computer science and a minor in Spanish.
Jordan Wiesen
Wiesen, who lives in Fort Atkinson, has one brother in that school district. He enjoys running, lifting weights and playing video games, and talking and writing about music.
His extracurricular activities at Jefferson High School have included track, History Bowl, J-Club and the Spanish Honor Society.
He has volunteered at an area food pantry.
After graduation from high school, Wiesen plans to attend college to study microbiology. He also hopes to participate in track and field at the college level.
Reese Fetherston
Fetherston has two sisters and is the only boy in his family.
His whole family loves sports, and he said he has learned to be very competitive. He plays three varsity sports: soccer, basketball and baseball, and he values the lessons which sports have taught him such as leadership, persevering through adversity, sportsmanship and teamwork.
In school, Fetherston said his favorite subjects are science, business and math.
In terms of extracurricular involvement, he has played soccer, basketball and baseball throughout high school. In addition, he has been involved in numerous clubs including Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, the Tomorrow's Hope Club Student Ambassadors, J-Club and History Bowl.
Fetherston also is active with his church, St. Mark's Lutheran, helping with its spaghetti supper and its Sunday School program.
In the community, he has volunteered in numerous ways: Visiting the elderly and helping them decorate for the holiday season, coordinating blood drives with Student Council, raising money to promote children's education in Africa, and collecting supplies for needy schoolchildren.
Following graduation, Fetherston plans to attend college to major in business, engineering or science. He also hopes to play collegiate basketball.
