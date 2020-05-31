JEFFERSON — After being closed since March 15 due to the pandemic, the Jefferson Historical Museum will open Sunday afternoon, June 7.
Due to the small rooms and narrow hallways, staff ask that visitors follow the COVID-19 precautions. Persons should not visit if experiencing a fever or cough.
For the safety of others, staff will have masks and disposable gloves available for use on the premises and ask visitors to respect the six-foot distancing rule.
The museum has followed Centers for Disease Control and American Alliance of Museums guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and floors.
The staff will wear masks, and hand sanitizers will be available throughout the 15 rooms.
No group tours will be permitted as yet.
Because the nation presently is celebrating the Suffrage Movement and the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in August, the newest display focuses on the Wisconsin women important to the suffrage movement.
The museum will be open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Also, the museum can be open by appointment.
Call Vicki at (920) 541-3332 or email schicker@hotmail.com.to request an appointment.
