JEFFERSON — The following reports were logged by the Jefferson Police Department.
Saturday, Jan. 25
• Officers conducted two bar checks.
• An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of East Henry Street.
• An officer was asked to check on the welfare of a person at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
• A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
• An officer assisted a family in the 200 block of North Wilson Avenue with a family issue.
Sunday, Jan. 26
• Officers conducted four bar checks.
• A false alarm was activated at the NAPA Auto Parts store in the 400 block of South Main Street.
• An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services for a call to the Jefferson County Activity Center in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
• An officer assisted a driver from the 700 block of North Jackson Avenue who was locked out of their vehicle.
• Found/abandoned property was removed from the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
• An officer checked on a suspicious person/activity at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
• A driver was cited in the 100 block of West Racine Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
• A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
• A driver was cited at the intersection of Garity Street and West Riverview for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
• An officer stood by at Rockview Apartments in the 200 block of East Henry Street to keep the peace.
• A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in the 300 block of North High Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 27
• A traffic accident with property damage occurred at the Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
• A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin and Oak drives for operating after suspension of driver’s license and operating an unlicensed vehicle.
• A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and South Catherine streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
• A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine and South Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
• An officer checked on the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of West Racine Street and they were fine.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
• A driver was cited at the intersection of South Rockwell Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
• A driver was cited at the intersection of East Washington Street and South Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
• An officer assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
• An officer was asked to check on the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of North Main Street.
• An officer investigated a fraud complaint at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
• A resident in the 200 block of North High Avenue was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
• A resident was arrested at the Rock Bottom Saloon and Eatery in the 200 block of South Gardner Avenue for disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
• A citation was issued at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for a parking complaint and being abandoned for more than 48 hours.
• The Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctioneers in the 1400 block of Masters Drive reported a theft.
• An officer checked on the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
• A customer from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported finding abandoned property there.
• An officer checked on the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of West Candise Street.
• A traffic accident with property damage occurred in the 900 block of Rosemary Court.
• A resident from the 200 block of West Candise Street was charged with violating court order/bail jumping for violating a restraining order.
• An officer spoke with someone at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road about drug information.
• An officer checked on the welfare of a family in the 400 block of West Racine Street and they were fine.
Thursday, Jan. 30
• An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
• An officer checked on a suspicious activity/person at Deer Creek Court Apartments in Deer Creek Court.
• An officer responded to a death investigation in the 200 block of East Racine Street.
• A traffic accident with property damage occurred at City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
• An officer reported to a complaint about found/abandoned property in the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
• An employee from Premier Bank in the 300 block of South Center Avenue reported a forgery.
• An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 700 block of South Center Avenue.
• An officer spoke with a resident in the 700 block of East Reinel Street about property maintenance for sidewalks.
• An officer spoke with a family on North Marion Avenue about a child custody issue.
• An officer spoke with someone at Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of Milwaukee Street West about a threatening message they received.
• A resident from the 500 block of Bayfield Drive complained about a dog barking in the area.
Friday, Jan. 31
• An officer checked a driver at a traffic stop at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
• A driver was arrested at the Super Wash in the 100 block of East Woolcock Street for resisting/obstructing an officer and possession of controlled substance.
• An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox for someone from the 200 block of South Main Street.
• An officer assisted a citizen at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
• An officer checked on a suspicious person/activity at Neighbor’s Grill in the 200 block of Golf Drive.
• A truancy citation was issued by an officer for a student at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
• A citation was issued to a Walmart customer in the 1500 block of South Main Street for retail theft.
• A juvenile referral was made for a chronically truant student and disorderly conduct at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
• A citation was issued to a library patron for theft of library materials from the Jefferson Public Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.
