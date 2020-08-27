JEFFERSON — September is close at hand and that is National Senior Center Month. This year’s theme is “Delivering Vital Connections.”
Connect with the Jefferson Area Senior Center to prevent social isolation as the center offers a positive image of aging. We are here for you!
Picnic lunch bunch
Our picnic lunch bunch meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensefelt Park on Tensfeldt Avenue.
This park is at the end of the road when going east past the County City Credit Union (John Street).
Bring your own lunch and beverage. There are lots of picnic tables for social distancing. Staff will have hand sanitizer. Please do not bring food to share.
County meals program
The Jefferson County meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259. The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for those 60 or older.
Persons must call the day before by noon (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals cost $4 per meal and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program Curbside Pickup form only once.
Entrees for the week of Aug. 31 are: Monday (too late to order); Tuesday, pork steak; Wednesday, bratwurst on a bun; Thursday, lasagna casserole; Friday, country fried steak; Monday, Sept. 7, closed for Labor Day; Tuesday, Sept. 8, Hawaiian meatballs.
Qwixx
Qwixx will be played on Monday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. Everyone wears a facemask and is physically distanced. Everyone gets their own dice to roll. This game is played in the great room at the senior center.
M-T-W-F exercise
Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m. we have “Doris’ Exercise Class.” This class can be done sitting or standing, and involves some walking time for those who wish to walk.
Tuesday is “Toning with Norm” with students doing some sitting and standing toning exercises, and walking.
On Wednesday the group moves to a “Moving with Mike” DVD.
Line dance
Line dance class is held Fridays at 10 a.m. in the center’s great room. Participants will need to wear a facemask to come into the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Book discussion group
The center has a new, later date for its book discussion group: Monday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. (We also might conduct a virtual Zoom group.)
The book we will read is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrick Backman. Persons can get the books at their local library. Jefferson Library patrons also can use programs Libby or Hoopla to download books.
Extended tours
Happy Times Tours and Experiences launched in July 2020 by former staff of Badger Tours. This company has more than 20 years of experience and is passionate about travel.
With COVID they have taken precautionary steps so everyone can have a “safecation.” Motor coaches will not be filled and they have planned it that way.
When signing up, money is due in full for these short-dated getaways. Facemasks will be worn on the motor coaches.
Persons who are sick must stay home and call the company. The company will do as much as possible to get money back from the vendors to refund back to seniors as a travel voucher for another tour. Stay home and get better!
If you are to become ill on the tour, tell the tour guide immediately. You will be isolated and quarantined if necessary. If you are quarantined and cannot continue on, you will have to come back at your own expense. A full policy is available for your review.
Door County weekend getaway
Our Door County weekend getaway Sept. 18-20 costs $799 per person double or $939 for a single traveler. This tour is three days with six meals provided.
Travelers will visit seven wineries, have dinner at a supper club, spend free time in Sister Bay, attend a fish boil with fish, enjoy many other foods choices and desserts, and sit around a campfire with s’mores and more.
Amazing Apostle Islands
Amazing Apostle Islands tour: Sept. 28 to Oct. 1. Cost is $899 per person double or $1,099 for a single traveler. This tour is four days with seven meals provided.
Stay at the Legendary Waters Resort and Casino with a total of $75 “Legendary Loot.” Ferry to Madeline Island with a guided tour and enjoy lunch there too.
The next day, enjoy an island cruise, an included lunch, free time in Bayfield and a stop at a local farm for fresh produce and other items.
‘Saints and Sinners’
The “Saints and Sinners” tour is Oct. 5-8. Cost is $685 per person double or $815 for a single traveler. This tour is four days with a three-night stay at the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceville, Ind.
Enjoy a day at the Noah’s Ark Encounter with an included dinner. Trip-goers will receive $36 in food vouchers and $45 in free slot play at the Hollywood Casino.
Enjoy a day tour to the Rising Star Casino Resort where seniors will receive $20 in play money. Pickup for this tour will be at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
