JEFFERSON — The Jefferson meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259.
The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for those 60 or older You need to call the day before by noon (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals are $4 per meal and a monthly statement will be mailed to your home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program Curbside Pickup form only once.
The Jefferson/Johnson Creek Meals on Wheels program is hosted at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center too. Call for more information on that program.
Entrees for week of Sept. 21: Monday (too late to order); Tuesday: baked bone-in chicken; Wednesday: glazed ham and cheesy potatoes; Thursday: roast turkey; Friday: pepper steak; and Monday, Sept. 28: chicken marsala.
Book discussion group
Our book discussion group now is Monday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. The book we will read is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrick Backman. You can get the book at your local library.
Picnic lunch bunch
Our picnic lunch bunch meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensefelt Park along Tensfeldt Avenue. Bring your own lunch and beverage.
There are lots of picnic tables for distancing. Staff will have hand sanitizer. Please do not bring food to share. There will be no picnic if it’s raining.
Parking lot bingo
Our next bingo at the VFW Recreation Center grounds will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. Bring your own chair and something to write on (magazine, clipboard etc.)
You can use a pen, highlight marker or dauber for the cards. Cost is $2 for the cards. Ten games will be played. (No picnic if raining).
Easy exercise
Mondays and Friday at 9 a.m. we have “Doris’ Easy Exercise Class.” This class can be done sitting or standing, and there is some walking time for those who wish to walk.
This class is excellent for those with arthritis and sore, stiff joints. Easy movement is good!
Tuesday is “Toning with Norm” with the class doing sitting and standing toning exercises and walking. Facemasks will need to be worn while exercising.
Line dance
Line dance is held Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants will need to wear a facemask to come into the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch at (920) 674-6974.
Sit and stitch
Sit and stitch will meet again on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your own craft to work on. The group will be physically distanced and participants are asked to wear a facemask.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
