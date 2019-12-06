On Oct. 19, the Jefferson 1/2 Mile ATV Club held its second annual “Save the Racks” ATV Fun Ride & Poker Run Fundraiser in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This year’s funds were being donated to the Fort HealthCare Mammogram Program and the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition. A total of 31 members and guests participated in this year’s ride.
Some dressed up in fun pink clothes and accessories, decorated their ATVs and all enjoyed riding newly approved town roads, along with some of the club’s private trails. The ride started in Jefferson and traveled to Aztalan, Farmington and Helenville.
Participants raised a total of $3,543 at this year’s event.
At the club’s November meeting, members unanimously approved matching the funds raised, so each organization received a donation of $3,543.
The Fort HealthCare Mammogram Voucher program is a service that offers free mammography or ultrasound service for uninsured or underinsured women or men.
For more information on the Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation mammogram vouchers, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at (920) 674-7193 or one’s local area primary care provider affiliated with Fort HealthCare, UW Health, SSM Health or Rock River Free Clinic.
The Jefferson County Cancer Coalition is a local non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to cancer victims and their families in Jefferson County.
For more information, contact the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition at (920) 723-9533 or email jcoccinfo@gmail.com.
The Jefferson ½ Mile ATV Club is a non-profit organization that has been around since 2004 and has more than 75 members/ATV enthusiasts who enjoy recreational riding in the Jefferson and Dodge County area, as well as taking group ATV trips to central and northern Wisconsin.
For more information about the club, visit halfmileatvclub.com or check it out on Facebook.
