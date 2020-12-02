JEFFERSON — Do you know someone who is shut in due to health or infirmities or doesn’t drive?
Jefferson Area Senior Center staff would like to send a few cards of cheer to those who might enjoy getting some good mail in their lives. Email me at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com or call (920) 674-7728. The information stays with us — no one else.
Holiday cheer volunteers
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 12:30 p.m., the center will be offering a socially distanced card writing program to send cards and notes to those now isolated due to the pandemic — along with those that are ill or infirmed. Contact us if interested or you know of someone that could use a card of cheer.
Easy exercise class
Easy exercise classes are held on Mondays and Friday at 9 a.m. These classes are good for those who need movement to keep muscles and joints limber. The class can be done sitting or standing. There is time for walking – either in the building or outside of the building.
Toning exercise class
Join Norm and the gang for a toning and walking exercise class on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Bring small hand weights if you wish to use those.
Line Dance
Line dance class is held Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants wear a facemask and are socially distanced.Listen to good music, move around and socialize. Contact Nancy Wrensch at (920) 674-6974 for more information.Wahoo!
Wahoo! Will be played this Monday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. Everyone gets their own playing pieces and cards. We stay socially distanced and everyone wears a facemask.
We can teach those who have not played before.
Newsletter
The December newsletter now is available on the senior center portion of the City of Jefferson website (Jeffersonwis.com, Departments, Senior Center), our Facebook page, the senior center, Piggly Wiggly, The Drug Store and the Jefferson library.
Activities
The activities at the senior center have limited attendance, social distancing and everyone who comes into the senior center has to properly wear a mask. Please know that some activities are subject to change. Call ahead if you have questions.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
