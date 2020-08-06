JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Dining program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259.
The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for those age 60 or older. Persons must call the day before by noon (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals cost $4 per meal and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program Curbside Pickup form only once.
Entrees for week of Aug. 10 are: Monday (too late to order); Tuesday, beef stew; Wednesday Swiss steak; Thursday, chicken marsala; Friday, Swedish meatballs; and Monday, Aug. 17, ham rolls.
No Bingo
There will be no bingo on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The next bingo at the VFW Recreation Center grounds will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m.
Picnic lunch bunch
The picnic lunch bunch meets Wednesdays, from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensefelt Park on Tensfeldt Avenue. This park is the end of the road when going east past the County City Credit Union (John Street).
Persons should bring their own lunch and beverage. There are lots of picnic tables for social distancing. Staff will have hand sanitizer. Please do not bring food to share.
Qwixx and Wahoo
Qwixx and Wahoo will be played on Monday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. Everyone wears a facemask and is physically distanced.
Everyone gets their own dice to roll. This is played in the center’s great room.
M-T-W-F exercise
We have exercise classes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. Please come after 8:30 a.m.
Classes are led by volunteer leaders. Persons should bring their own hand weights (or soup cans) for use. Persons need to wear a facemask to enter the building and during exercises.
Line dance
Line dance class is held Fridays at 10 a.m. in the center’s great room. Participants will need to wear a facemask to come into the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Book discussion group
The center has a new, later date for its book discussion group: Monday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. (We also might conduct a virtual Zoom group.)
The book we will read is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrick Backman. Persons can get the books at their local library. Jefferson Library patrons also can use programs Libby or Hoopla to download books.
