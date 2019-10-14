Thursday, Oct. 10
An officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked on South Gardner Avenue for more than 48 hours.
A complaint about an animal near South Main Street and State Highway 26 was documented.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Collins Road and they were fine.
An officer assisted a motorist at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted the Lueder Haus staff in the 1400 block of Annex Road with an emergency detention/detox incident.
An officer assisted staff at Abilities, Inc. of Fort Atkinson, in the 300 block of West Stiel Street, with an emergency detention/detox incident.
An officer assisted a citizen in the 100 block of South Center Avenue.
A false alarm was activated at West Elementary School in the 900 block of Milwaukee Street West.
Friday, Oct. 11
Someone reported criminal damage to property at Heritage House Apartments in the 600 block of South Main Street.
A theft was reported at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Badger Bank in the 1000 block of South Main Street provided drug information and reported found/abandoned property.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A false alarm was activated at West Elementary School in the 900 block of Milwaukee Street West.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of someone at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Street.
An accident was reported at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A resident from the 800 block of Maple Grove Boulevard reported a scam.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Officers conducted three bar checks and responded to one false alarm at Neighbor’s Grill in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.
Someone was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and West Riverview Drive for public intoxication.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Information about someone causing criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Hyer Drive was documented.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Junction and Tower roads for operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident from the 100 block of North Marshall Avenue wished to have information about missing property documented.
