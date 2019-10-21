Monday, Oct. 14
An officer assisted twice at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in the 300 block of East Church Street.
An officer assisted twice at St. John’s Lutheran School in the 200 block of East Church Street.
An officer checked a vehicle that had been parked at the intersection of Chrysler Boulevard and South Main Street for more than 48 hours.
Vandalism with criminal damage to property occurred at Heritage House Apartments in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of North Pleasant Avenue and Clark Street for operating while intoxicated, first offense.
Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Hyer Drive.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
An officer assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple Grove Circle.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in front of the Drug Store in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned when a false alarm was activated at Versa Cold Storage in the 200 block of Collins Road.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the Jefferson County Jail in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Parkwood Lane.
A truancy citation was issued at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Officers took care of two instances of found/abandoned property.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 300 block of South High Avenue.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 400 block of North Wilson Avenue.
An officer assisted a utility in the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of registration and exceeding posted speed limits.
Thursday, Oct. 17
A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct was made for a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A sex offender update was made to the Wisconsin Department of Probation and Parole for a resident in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
An officer assisted at West Elementary School in the 900 block of Milwaukee Street West.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Browning Avenue and West Puerner Street for exceeding the posted speed limits, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Green streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Friday, Oct. 18
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and Wisconsin Drive for operating a vehicle without proof of insurance, operating a vehicle without required lights and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
An officer secured a door/window at the former Meadow Springs Country Club in the 400 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Someone was arrested in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street for a Wisconsin Department of Probation and Parole violation.
An officer took care of found/abandoned property from near Collins Road and Hillside Drive.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
Someone reported an accident at the intersection of West Linden Drive and South Pleasant Avenue.
Someone was arrested in the 700 block of Browning Avenue for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
A juvenile runaway/missing person from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive was reported.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Officers conducted four bar checks, fulfilled two requests for extra patrol and recorded one 911 hang-up call.
An officer assisted a citizen at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and West Plymouth Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Wisconsin Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and possession of marijuana.
A driver was warned for unreasonable speed on premises at Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
A resident from the 100 block of Henry Street was arrested on a warrant.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Rockwell streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
