Saturday, Sept. 28
Officers handled three instances of found/abandoned property and performed three bar checks.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with placing someone from the 600 block of West Plymouth Street under an emergency detention.
A driver was cited at the intersection of County Highway Y and State Highway 18 for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt.
A resident was warned for a dog running at large near South Main Street and Collins Road.
A resident reported a fraud incident with a credit card in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
Someone was warned for trespassing at the Old Meadow Springs Country Club in the 400 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Someone was arrested at Harder’s Bar in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street for felony violation of court order/bail jumping.
Sunday, Sept. 29
A false alarm was activated at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
Officers were informed of a request for extra patrol at Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Street and County Highway N for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An open door/window at Griffin Auto in the 1100 block of South Main Street was secured.
An officer investigated a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 600 block of West Linden Drive.
An officer investigated a report of a suspicious person/activity at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned in the 800 block of West Racine Street for disorderly conduct.
Someone was cited at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for indecent conduct/language.
Monday, Sept. 30
Officers performed two bar checks, and handled one found/abandoned property incident and one 911 call.
An open door/window at the Jefferson Barber Shop in the 100 block of North Main Street was secured.
An officer assisted with a suicidal person.
Someone was warned at Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y for unlawful use of an electronic device.
An officer assisted at the school in the 600 block of West Racine Street.
A resident complained about a dog barking in the 200 block of Hillcrest Lane.
Jefferson Emergency Medical Services was called to the Ohana House in the 800 block of Collins Road and an officer assisted.
A driver was cited in the 100 block of Collins Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone reported a theft from a home in the 800 block of Lucas Lane.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and South Industrial Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Someone was warned for a theft at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone at 10-33 Liquor in the 600 block of South Main Street was warned for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 700 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
A traffic accident with property damage occurred at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned at the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office in the 300 block of South Center Avenue for unlawful use of electronic device.
A citation was issued for a vehicle that had been parked in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street for more than 48 hours.
An officer assisted someone in the 300 block of South Jackson Avenue.
A driver was cited at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and non-registration of vehicle.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
A driver was arrested at the intersection of the South Main Street bridge and South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration plate and operating a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.
A resident was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of West Racine Street.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was reported as missing/runaway.
Someone reported a theft of movable property from the 400 block of North Main Street.
Someone reported a dog running at large in the 400 block of East Racine Street.
A person from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street requested a sex offender registry appeal.
A driver was cited for improper passing of a stopped school bus at the Little Eagles Child Care and Preschool in the 100 block of West Garland Street.
Someone in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for disorderly conduct.
