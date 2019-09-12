Monday, Sept. 9
A juvenile from the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street was reported missing.
A welfare check was requested for a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
A traffic accident with property damage was reported at the intersection of North German Avenue and East Racine Street.
An officer helped resolve a complaint about neighbor problems in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer followed up on a complaint of someone loitering or prowling in the 600 block of East Racine.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard for automobile following too closely resulting in a traffic accident with property damage.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at Timewell Drainage Products in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
A resident was arrested in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive for probation/parole violation, non-fatal drug overdose and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
An officer responded to a false alarm at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions on Masters Drive.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services staff at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
