Tuesday, Dec. 1
A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone in the 700 block of Lucas Lane was cited for disorderly conduct related to domestic abuse.
A resident from the 200 block from North Pleasant Avenue reported an identity theft.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported by someone at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer followed up on an incident in the 600 block of East Linden Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Garland streets.
Two people were cited for issuing worthless checks at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts office in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
A welfare check was requested for someone.
