Friday, April 10
An officer secured an open door/window at China Town in 100 block of Collins Road.
Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue was warned for a false alarm that was activated.
Found/abandoned property from Aumann’s Service in the 100 block of East Dane Street was taken care of.
An officer stood by in the 800 block of Leah Court to keep the peace.
An officer checked on a vehicle that reportedly had been parked on County Highway W for more than 48 hours.
Found/abandoned property from Highway W was taken care of.
An officer stood by in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street to keep the peace.
An officer stood by on the Milwaukee walk bridge to keep the peace.
A resident from East Dane Street reported missing property.
A citation was issued to someone for trespassing at St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was charged in the 100 block of South Braun Avenue for disorderly conduct and simple battery, resulting in bodily harm.
Saturday, April 11
A citation was issued to someone for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
An officer investigated a report of vandalism in the 200 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
An officer followed up on a report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Sunday, April 12
A request for extra patrol at the VFW in the 1400 block of South Rockwell Street was placed on the briefing board.
Someone reported an animal running at large in the 1000 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the Main Street Mobil Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
An officer mediated a child custody issue in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
